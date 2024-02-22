Muay Thai Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Chaila Fights I’ve Covered​

I wrote up a list of the top 10 pound for pound fighters in Muay Thai.Chaila’s recent win over View () for the Rajadamnern 126lbs Championship cemented his place as the top fighter in Muay Thai. He beat the best competition of anyone in Muay Thai last year, 4-1-1 with elite wins over Yothin () and Focus, solid wins over Somraknoi and Narak, and a shocking headkick loss to Comeback (#5). The one draw with View was recently settled (albeit in a very close fight that could’ve gone either way).Chaila is an aggressive southpaw with powerful kicks and quick hands. He has a well rounded skillset, but his signature is putting his punches and kicks together in combination. He tends to get around slick defensive Femeus by drawing their check with his kick and smacking them in the head when their leg is in the air to set up another kick, and clinchers end up walking onto his kicks at long range and his hands in the pocket.Kumandoi had time last year to both put together one of the best resumes in Muay Thai and make the finals of the RISE 54kg world series, beating Shiro in kickboxing before losing to eventual tournament winner, Toki Tamaru. In Muay Thai, he won the Rajadamnern 118lbs Championship over Pangtor in January, with wins last year over Oleylek, Paeyim, and another win against Pangtor.An aggressive brawler with heavy hands, Kumandoi has been reined in a bit since joining Petchyindee a couple years ago. Since then, he’s been able to add some defense and patience to his aggression, which has seen him to his current seven-fight winning streak under Muay Thai rules. His biggest weapons are his powerful and slick lead hook and his lead-leg body kick. The body kick is used well to set up his hands, and in recent years he’s improved his footwork, regularly using lateral movement to turn opponents into his power punches.So far this year, View’s only fight has been a razor-thin loss to our pound-for-pound #1, Chaila Por.Lakboon. In 2023, he took three kickboxing fights in ONE and Japan, leaving him with only three fights under Muay Thai rules. But he made the most of those three fights, beating Yothin () and Comeback (), and drawing with Chaila ().View is a slick Femeu with beautiful footwork and a lovely defensive style. He’s an excellent counter kicker, favoring quick lead-leg body kicks and lean-back counters off his rear leg. He has solid boxing as well, with a consistent controlling jab that has translated well to his kickboxing matches.Khunsuklek is a surging prospect on a 29 fight win streak who started fighting top competition for the first time last year, and he passed with flying colors. In his last three fights, he has wins over top fighters in Pangtor and Paeyim, and a win over Han Phetkiatphet who had just beaten Rajadamnern 122lbs Champion, Chalamdam Nayokathasala.Khunsuklek has a classic Femeu style with excellent footwork, positioning, and defense. His timing on his kicks is unparalleled, and he pairs them with punches well off the backfoot. He’s also a great defensive fighter, using a knee guard with his shin held accross the opponent’s hips to block them from returning after a kick lands. When opponents get aggressive and look to storm past his kicks, he’ll walk them onto crafty counter elbows.Comeback’s biggest claim to fame is his recent knockout win over Chaila () via head kick. He went 6-1-1 last year, with wins over Porsanae Sor.Phumiphat and Chayakorn Por.Lakboon and a draw with Komphet Fairtex, losing only to View (Comeback is a fairly typical southpaw sharpshooter, with a skillset that would likely translate quite well to Kickboxing. He has a strong open side rear kick and left hand and an upright stance that allows him to deploy them at a moment’s notice as opponents step toward him. He also has strong elbows in close and has picked up a few finishes with them lately.Kompatak is 6-2-1 since the start of 2023, with wins over top fighters in Samingdet, Thanupetch, Thongnoi, and Somraknoi. His only losses were a close split decision with Petchdam in Rajadamnern World Series, and a loss to Thanupetch that he avenged twice in immediate rematches. While Kompatak doesn’t have a big signature win lately that would put him higher on the list, he’s dominated a solid 130lbs division and beat plenty of top level competition doing it.Kompatak is a very well rounded fighter, but his standout weapon is his deft lead leg. He combines lead leg teeps and round kicks to the legs, body, and head, mixing up his setups and throwing them all in combination. He likes to set up on the outside and use his lead leg to juggle his man off and punish them for stepping in, using intercepting knees if they charge at him. He’s an excellent defensive fighter as well, with strong balance to check kicks off both legs and great defensive clinching.What do you guys think? Is there anyone you'd add or remove, any positions in the top 10 you would change?