This video might sicken you, but it's the reason Tony Ferguson needs SOME kind of intervention.

One of the most brutal, and frankly heartbreaking, fights was captured in a setting that's almost NEVER possible in major combat sports.



Thanks to Covid, the audio of Ferguson's loss to Gaethje was caught ringside, and the results are terrifying. Ferguson took full power shots from Gaethje and just WOULD NOT GO DOWN. The damn thing only ended when the fighters' corners implored Herb Dean to step in and save Tony from himself.



If you've never been to a Boxing or MMA fight, hearing those 'thuds' live catches you off-guard at first, but you get used to it eventually.



This? This is something else entirely. This is a man slowly dying on his feet.



