This video might sicken you, but it's the reason Tony Ferguson needs SOME kind of intervention.

One of the most brutal, and frankly heartbreaking, fights was captured in a setting that's almost NEVER possible in major combat sports.

Thanks to Covid, the audio of Ferguson's loss to Gaethje was caught ringside, and the results are terrifying. Ferguson took full power shots from Gaethje and just WOULD NOT GO DOWN. The damn thing only ended when the fighters' corners implored Herb Dean to step in and save Tony from himself.

If you've never been to a Boxing or MMA fight, hearing those 'thuds' live catches you off-guard at first, but you get used to it eventually.

This? This is something else entirely. This is a man slowly dying on his feet.

 
Yeah the towel should've been thrown in at the end of the 3rd. Just not how MMA culture works sadly though.

And he's definitely had worrying signs when it comes to his mental health, and I wonder how he'll hold up when not fighting. Id say give the man a cushion desk job at the UFC but Tony's too much of a character for that.

Hope he retires and finds peace, cause if things go south for him it's gonna make all those memes look pretty dark.
 
The definition of soul taking.

Sometimes it’s just better to get knocked out than get brutally beat up for rounds.
 
One of the worst beatings. How he made it through that was perplexing. My wife just left the room at some point while it was happening.
 
Tony says he has something to offer to the up and coming generation of fighters that will need to meet certain requirements to receive his wisdom. Tony has always been a lunatic going all the way back to his appearance on TUF. He didn't get any smarter in fact he got worse. I forsee tragedy in Tony's future. Fighting was his way of exercising his demons. Without that hes going to end up hurting himself or others.
 
Did Dana lock him up with a new 8 fight contract before this last fight?

If he did, I think that's for the best. Control him somewhat so that he can't go fight elsewhere, and not give him another fight in the UFC either. I hope so.
 
"This video might sicken you"

*Posts fight millions of people already saw around the world.
 
