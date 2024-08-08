This New Movie About The Creation Of Saturday Night Live Looks Really Freaking Good

I didnt even know they were making this movie but after seeing the trailer I am officially All In!

Nothing gets ole Pete more excited than learning the backstage nuts and bolts of live entertainment productions, dont matter if its monster trucks, a magic show or national prime time television, I just enjoy seeing the chaos behind the scenes and the hard work that was necessary for all the different moving parts to come together and create the final smooth presentation, this movie appears to be chock fulla that, plus you throw in some Andy Kaufman and I'm hooked every time



