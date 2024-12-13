This may be just me being old...but what is this about and why?

treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,961
- Reaction score
- 3,622
At what point did everyone start calling each other "bros" or something like that...imagine addressing someone correctly
is it tiktok/youtube culture just taking over?
and that leads me onto the question, WTF are these kids going to do when they grow up and cant speak to a human properly?
is it tiktok/youtube culture just taking over?
and that leads me onto the question, WTF are these kids going to do when they grow up and cant speak to a human properly?