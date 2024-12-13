This may be just me being old...but what is this about and why?

At what point did everyone start calling each other "bros" or something like that...imagine addressing someone correctly

is it tiktok/youtube culture just taking over?

and that leads me onto the question, WTF are these kids going to do when they grow up and cant speak to a human properly?
 
Its a tiktok gen Z thing...sadly our world is not heading on a good path. Gen Z is probably the cringest, worst generation ever.
 
Yes this is just you getting old. It's just the new way to address your friends. The same way we all use to say "dawg", or "N word" or "G" or the many other ways throughout history that people have said hi to their male friends. Not a big deal this is just the new one we've chosen.

The kids will grow up and learn to speak to each other properly the same way they've done throughout human history. You're overthinking it. Everyone has a certain way they talk around their friends compared to the way they talk around people professionally.
 
tenor.gif
 
The Welsh in the 16th century

The term “bro” originated as a shortened form of “brother” in Middle Welsh, dating back to the 16th century. This etymological connection is evident in the Welsh language, where “bro” is still used as a term of address or affection.
 
I think it started in the 2000's and even women with teh XX chromosomes say 'Bro' as well
 
<YeahOKJen> sure bruv
 
Answer in the thread title. You getting old bro
 
wow
 
Bro followed close behind after dude and man.
 
