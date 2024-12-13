This may be just me being old...but what is this about and why?

Yes this is just you getting old. It's just the new way to address your friends. The same way we all use to say "dawg", or "N word" or "G" or the many other ways throughout history that people have said hi to their male friends. Not a big deal this is just the new one we've chosen.



The kids will grow up and learn to speak to each other properly the same way they've done throughout human history. You're overthinking it. Everyone has a certain way they talk around their friends compared to the way they talk around people professionally.