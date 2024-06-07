  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This makes me want to puke but Conor is going to absolutely nuke Chandler

gotBooched

gotBooched

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
10,106
Reaction score
2,892
History suggests he is going to besmirch Chandler. Conor fights great against reckless, smaller fighters and he is going to absolutely dwarf MC. He will have a size and reach advantage that will make the takedown very tough for Chandler and Chandlers fight IQ suggests he may want to throw with Conor just to prove he can and that is going to be a critical mistake.

Conor by first round, brutal KO. and I love Chandler, he represents everything great that is this sport. Fuck my ass.

Good day to you.
 
Most likely
I can see Chandler being brainless and brawling until he gets stopped early by Herb Dean <lol>
 
This makes me want to puke, Conor's going to nuke,

Chandler.
 
gotBooched said:
History suggests he is going to besmirch Chandler. Conor fights great against reckless, smaller fighters and he is going to absolutely dwarf MC. He will have a size and reach advantage that will make the takedown very tough for Chandler and Chandlers fight IQ suggests he may want to throw with Conor just to prove he can and that is going to be a critical mistake.

Conor by first round, brutal KO. and I love Chandler, he represents everything great that is this sport. Fuck my ass.

Good day to you.

Conor by first round, brutal KO. and I love Chandler, he represents everything great that is this sport. Fuck my ass.

Good day to you.
It's 2024 and Conor McGregor hasn't won a relevant fight since Obama was president. History suggests he is washed up.
 
Conor did well against manlets, almost a decade ago
He’s not the same fighter he once was

Chandler will FLAME BROIL McNuggets after he gasses out halfway through the 1st round

No ass fucking needed fam
 
Suppose kicking the fractured ankle isn't illegal. That's where Chandler will strike. There is no need for fight IQ for that. Care about glory when all he wants is to win.
 
Conor is going to smoke him and I can’t wait for the tears and the meltdown after. I wanna drink all those tears
 
Harlekin said:
Dwarfing him by being 1 inch taller?

Conor is allowed to cheat. So prepare for some glove grabbing, fence using and so on. With that he ain't too bad on the ground.
Chandler is dirty as fuck though, too.
Conor isn't big at 155, he's not big at 170, people still talk about his ferocious power - but that was a 145 thing.
 
Nah, Conor is done. he can't find that KO anymore.

Once upon a time he would have done that. He beat a much better version than Chandler, a man by the name of Chad Mendes.
 
