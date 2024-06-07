This makes me want to puke but Conor is going to absolutely nuke Chandler

History suggests he is going to besmirch Chandler. Conor fights great against reckless, smaller fighters and he is going to absolutely dwarf MC. He will have a size and reach advantage that will make the takedown very tough for Chandler and Chandlers fight IQ suggests he may want to throw with Conor just to prove he can and that is going to be a critical mistake.



Conor by first round, brutal KO. and I love Chandler, he represents everything great that is this sport. Fuck my ass.



Good day to you.