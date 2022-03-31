dirtypablo said: The times are given in the supplemental materials. More than half were given it in the first 3 days. Click to expand...

You get COVID, you don't even know it. Within that first 72 hours the viral load is replicating like crazy. Symptoms USUALLY appear 2-6 days after the virus infects you, leaving a 1 day window of overlap with the viral replication being at its peak and you having symtpoms. The study says "Patients who had had symptoms of Covid-19 for up to 7 days". You are looking at the majority of that data being used now and saying "Hey, I bet all those people were symptomatic within 2 days and then got Ivermectin on the third day for this study to REALLY be in my favor"? Administering an anti viral drug that stops replication during the last possible hours of peak replication, and you think that's the study to cling to?I am all for it being dis-proven or proven. But the large scale non bias studies are quite in it's favor if taken as a preventative and/or very early in the process. I just REALLY wouldn't cling to this study....