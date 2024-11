This study here at https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2115869 "Patients who had had symptoms of Covid-19 for up to 7 days and had at least one risk factor for disease progression were randomly assigned to receive ivermectin."That's cool to prove that an antiviral medication that is used to stop viruses from replicating is used on a virus 7 days after the person starts showing symptoms, which means they could have had it longer than 7 days, when COVID does most of it's replication in the first 72 hours....People that post "PWN links" should really read the stuff they post and research a little. I know research is taboo since research is now linked directly to being a conspiracy theorist, but boy, sometimes people should just try.Can't see the nytimes link. Not using my email to read that one, sorry.EDIT: I am editing this, so furiously quoting me and telling me I am wrong while I am doing this will result in you not quoting my own post and make this look like a ninja edit.Here is a 10 minute video. I know some will look and say "You expect me to watch that? Its TEN WHOLE MINUTES!", so I started it where the meat is. VERY reliable source that does the work for you on screen with the actual numbers from actual non biased studies: