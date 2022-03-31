dirtypablo
New study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows absolutely no benefit to Ivermectin. Not only that, but the scale of the study is larger than combined scale of all the trials included in any meta analysis showing any benefits.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/30/health/covid-ivermectin-hospitalization.html
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2115869
Any of you fellas that have been pushing it hard willing to admit you were wrong?
The evidence supporting the role of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19 is inconsistent. At least three meta-analyses of ivermectin trials have strongly indicated a treatment benefit, and others have concluded that there was no benefit.7,8,18-20 Although the number of included trials involving outpatients varies among the meta-analyses, the overall number of events that occurred in our trial is larger than the number of all the combined events in these meta-analyses. The results of this trial will, therefore, reduce the effect size of the meta-analyses that have indicated any benefits.
Any of you fellas that have been pushing it hard willing to admit you were wrong?