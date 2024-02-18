This is why title defenses matter

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,065
- Reaction score
- 3,718
Forget about double champ status (sorry Pereira, Conor). The most impressive thing will always be the ability to defend a belt multiple times. Because as we saw with Volk, as you get older, young wolves will keep coming at you and being able to fight them off is incredibly hard.
Not only because of the physical deterioration with mileage, but also because of the mental aspect of it. Volk drowned his anxiety with alcohol. It's hard to be on top, harder to stay.
And this is why Jones, Silva, GSP, Aldo will remain the mount Rushmore of MMA for a long time.
Not only because of the physical deterioration with mileage, but also because of the mental aspect of it. Volk drowned his anxiety with alcohol. It's hard to be on top, harder to stay.
And this is why Jones, Silva, GSP, Aldo will remain the mount Rushmore of MMA for a long time.