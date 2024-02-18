This is why title defenses matter

Hazuki Ryo



Forget about double champ status (sorry Pereira, Conor). The most impressive thing will always be the ability to defend a belt multiple times. Because as we saw with Volk, as you get older, young wolves will keep coming at you and being able to fight them off is incredibly hard.

Not only because of the physical deterioration with mileage, but also because of the mental aspect of it. Volk drowned his anxiety with alcohol. It's hard to be on top, harder to stay.

And this is why Jones, Silva, GSP, Aldo will remain the mount Rushmore of MMA for a long time.
 
No, resume matters. No matter if you beat prime Max with or without belt.
Journey to the championship matters too.
 
Only people who have bias or dont understand the sport dont value title defenses the way they should.
This is the most important things when it comes to greatness.

That's why I've always had a ton a respect for guys i was never fan of. A guy like Tyron Woodley is a good example. Not a fan of his but the fact that he defended four times in a stacked division speaks volume.

If you know anything about the sport, it will always be more meaningful than guys who won titles, did not defend and moved up like Conor or Pereira.
 
This some fighters have better journeys than title reigns. Like max, for example
No, resume matters. No matter if you beat prime Max with or without belt.
Journey to the championship matters
Yes but it doesn't involve the mental aspect of defending a belt everyone wants.

Many guys fought the fight of their life for a title shot (gus, Hendricks, Reyes) and ended up declining after. This is why it's hard, you have to be at your top every title fight and fight hungry sharks. The top of the food chain.

Yes journey matters also. Ferguson is the perfect illustration of it. But Khabib will never be part of the GOATs because he didn't defend enough. That's it.
 
