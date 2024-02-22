Nobody is beating Jones 11 Title Defenses

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
278
Reaction score
591
Jon Jones came on the UFC scene at a great time, he was only 21 years old and was dominating the older generation of guys who's primes were in Pride. He came in at such a time where he was young enough and the competition was stale enough for him to take full advantage. With the way the current roster is set up, each division is filled with absolute killers, and it's hard to imagine any of the current champions being able to stay long enough to gather even half of Jones title defenses. The strongest candidate would be Islam Makhachev, but we know how the Dagestanis like to retire early.
 
Seems unlikely with the state of the current champs...

... But it will happen eventually.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
I dont see Jones as being a right place right time kind of guy. He was dominating during the strongest era for LHW. 205 is pretty shitty compared to what it was a decade or so ago.
Click to expand...

The only reason the era was perceived as strong is because the top competitors were closely matched. Not because the level was any higher than it is today.
 
My man Charlie Zelenoff defended his belt 266 times. It's all relative.
 
Think of how many he could have had if he fought regularly instead of sitting out for years at a time.
 
Rampage, Cormier, Rashad, Machida, Gus, Shogun, and Belfort would all be championship level fighters at 205. How are they overrated? I don't think Pereira would be champion if any of these guys were in the UFC in their prime.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
I dont see Jones as being a right place right time kind of guy. He was dominating during the strongest era for LHW. 205 is pretty shitty compared to what it was a decade or so ago.
Click to expand...
Dude's been in the UFC since 2008 and we're being told his success was just a generational thing.

Yeah, maybe if you acknowledge that Jon is a once in a generational talent.

It's also hilarious considering that since Jon the LHW title record is only 2 defences. You know, rather proving how far ahead Jones was.
 
13? i thought Jones had 11?
anyway, as far as number of defenses, thats gonna be really tough to beat. Demetrious Johnson has 11 straight title defenses which is the record for longest defense streak and Jose Aldo has 11 total defenses across WEC and UFC. Anderson Silva has 10 defenses.

beyond that, no one's cracked the double digits
 
Anderson has the real record MM and Jones have too many asterisks next to their wins. MM for lack of competition and Jon for steroids
 
Was hiding under the cage when he had the title? Running away from a car accident involving another person, running back to remove contraband from the car, not checking on the other person, and hiding for several days? Those things would count as losses if you hide because you'd get busted and stripped of a title if you had one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Why does Fedor only have 3 title defenses in Pride?
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
4K
Trabaho
Trabaho
Gabe
Can Alexander Volkanovski Surpass Aldo’s 7 UFC Title Defenses?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
RonDante
RonDante

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,215
Messages
55,128,183
Members
174,626
Latest member
Expert Hobo

Share this page

Back
Top