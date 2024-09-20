This is the scariest sound in the world

It's like we're living in the Terminator universe now. People are literally shitting their pants when they hear the sound of a drone

 
When you're a kid it's your Mom yelling you all three of your names.
 
All about where you are, but the sound of a tornado siren in the middle of nowhere is absolutely terrifying. Especially the first time experiencing it.

I would freak in their shoes too. Scary stuff.
 
UberHere said:
That’s what I was thinking. When you’re getting high after school or banging the gf and you hear the garage door open.
A for real one from my Childhood was I grew up in a small town. There was this old mechanic down the road that had a shop and a small junk yard in the back. His name was Gene and was known for running kids off who were messing around in the junkyard. He had a Doberman named Lady that ran loose in the junkyard and she was mean AF. I lost a bet to my friends one time and the bet was the loser had to run from one end of the junkyard to the other. So I had to climb the fence jump and run across it and climb the fence on the other side before the dog found me. I ran like a MFer and luckily she didn't notice me until I was already half way up the wall on the other side but I was damn near shitting myself figuring the oldman was going to catch more the do was going tear my leg off....lol.
 
SirRealKiller said:
You’re lucky man.
 
