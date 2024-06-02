This is a waste of an event, Chandler would put on a much more competitive fight.

Dustin clearly has the same exact weaknesses as he has had since 2017….

It’s almost as if he’s a sacrificial lamb so Islam can have a win over someone exciting and well known.



Like dude. In real life we all know that no one cares about Islam. Islam and his friends seem to go out of their way to be as boring as they possibly can be and I am not just referring to their fights or their fighting styles. They are essentially wrestling machines; their lives as people and connection to humanity only served as the vessel that has allowed them to conduct their grappling oriented personalities.