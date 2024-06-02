This is a waste of an event, Chandler would put on a much more competitive fight.

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
Yellow Card
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
653
Reaction score
582
Dustin clearly has the same exact weaknesses as he has had since 2017….
It’s almost as if he’s a sacrificial lamb so Islam can have a win over someone exciting and well known.

Like dude. In real life we all know that no one cares about Islam. Islam and his friends seem to go out of their way to be as boring as they possibly can be and I am not just referring to their fights or their fighting styles. They are essentially wrestling machines; their lives as people and connection to humanity only served as the vessel that has allowed them to conduct their grappling oriented personalities.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Dc: “Khabib is scolding Islam in the corner!”

Khabib is mortified that Islam is having a somewhat exciting fight and is actually willing to engage Dustin in all facets of MMA
Click to expand...
This is what cost some fighters to lose as they would like to test their opponent's strength
 
Thing is, Chandler is a white belt on the ground.

So, if Islam just gets one takedown, it's pretty much over.

I wouldn't put it past him to defend for a while though and there's always that chance to land a big shot.

I doubt it though. The difference in fight iq is just too big, which is what a lot of these fights are coming down to.
 
Chandler doesn’t have the ground skills to fuck wit Islam.

Great wrestler, but not grappler.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Dustin clearly has the same exact weaknesses as he has had since 2017….
It’s almost as if he’s a sacrificial lamb so Islam can have a win over someone exciting and well known.

Like dude. In real life we all know that no one cares about Islam. Islam and his friends seem to go out of their way to be as boring as they possibly can be and I am not just referring to their fights or their fighting styles. They are essentially wrestling machines; their lives as people and connection to humanity only served as the vessel that has allowed them to conduct their grappling oriented personalities.
Click to expand...
Chandler is a super low iq fighter.
 
AstralPanda said:
Thing is, Chandler is a white belt on the ground.

So, if Islam just gets one takedown, it's pretty much over.

I wouldn't put it past him to defend for a while though and there's always that chance to land a big shot.

I doubt it though. The difference in fight iq is just too big, which is what a lot of these fights are coming down to.
Click to expand...
IIRC, Gaethje got the best of Chandler on the ground and actually attempted a submission or two on him.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Dustin clearly has the same exact weaknesses as he has had since 2017….
It’s almost as if he’s a sacrificial lamb so Islam can have a win over someone exciting and well known.

Like dude. In real life we all know that no one cares about Islam. Islam and his friends seem to go out of their way to be as boring as they possibly can be and I am not just referring to their fights or their fighting styles. They are essentially wrestling machines; their lives as people and connection to humanity only served as the vessel that has allowed them to conduct their grappling oriented personalities.
Click to expand...
Lmao you weirdos are the problem. Makachev is the same as any normal man throughout history all across the world. Believe it or not most men around the world don’t need pink headed trash talking jabronis with rented cars and paid women to entertain their simple polluted minds. I bet you were sat there with your bud light going crazy for Strickland though?

Do yourself a favour and go outside camping or hunting
 
I think after tonight everybody who isn't exactly a Dagi-Bathtub-Enjoyer can say that there are enough guys in LW who coult not only make it interesting but win.

Arman, Gaethje, BSD, hell even Max etc.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
I think after tonight everybody who isn't exactly a Dagi-Bathtub-Enjoyer can say that there are enough guys in LW who coult not only make it interesting but win.

Arman, Gaethje, BSD, hell even Max etc.
Click to expand...

155 is imo is the most competitive division across MMA.

Arman, Gamrot, Holloway would make it interesting with Makhachev. I think Justin Gaethje would be his easiest fight, even Mcgregor I think would put up a better fight against Makhachev than Gaethje.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dana's Conscience
Even with an emphatic W, this Stipe fight is already a blemish on Jon's legacy.
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
Ozze
Ozze

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,428
Messages
55,630,979
Members
174,861
Latest member
Luminous Knight

Share this page

Back
Top