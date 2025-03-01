Kowboy On Sherdog
Michael Chandler reacts to the clip of Dustin Poirier calling him "fake" and "a cheater":
"I don't lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks about me.
Obviously I live rent free in his head and he does lose sleep over me."
Michael Chandler Actively Lobbying to be Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight
Michael Chandler wants to run it back with Dustin Poirier.
Michael Chandler wants to run it back with Dustin Poirier.
Poirier beat Chandler (23-9) via third-round submission in their initial meeting at UFC 281 in 2022. Things have since been sour between the two as Poirier (30-9) accused Chandler of fish hooking and other alleged fouls.
Poirier went on a rant about Chandler, calling him a “fake mother*cker” in a recent interview. While discussing the alleged fishhook, “The Diamond” claimed to have bitten Chandler’s finger so hard that he might have ripped a piece off if not for his mouthpiece.
Responding to Poirier’s latest comments, Chandler says he is unperturbed, while the Louisiana native seemingly loses his sleep.
“I don’t lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks of me,” Chandler told Zach Gelb. “Unfortunately, obviously I live rent free in his head and he does lose sleep over me.”
Chandler is also interested in a rematch with Poirier, which could possibly be the latter’s last rodeo. However, Chandler doesn’t want to fight Poirier to avenge his loss or because he harbours any hatred against “The Diamond.” Chandler acknowledges Poirier as a legend and just wants to give him an apt sendoff.
“I would definitely love to be Dustin’s retirement fight. He is a legend and I say that because he is a legend. It’s not like I want to get back the loss or it’s not because I have any kind of animosity. I don’t want to fight him because of the disagreements we’ve had. I just want to fight him because he’s a legend.”
Coming off back-to-back losses, Chandler is scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett (22-3) at UFC 314 on April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Meanwhile, Poirier has been teasing a “legends only” matchup for his potential retirement fight.
