Social This can't be right (Americans saving habits)

Notice they didn't ask about retirement accounts. I can see keeping minimal amounts in savings and checking accounts and keeping it in tax deferred accounts or Roth or CDs, but I don't think they're taking this into account. Do you believe that only a quarter of Americans have over $2k in the bank... Not including retirement accounts?

How much do you guys keep in actual emergency fund aka not invested?


Most Americans Have Insufficient Savings
Experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved as an emergency fund, but most Americans are falling far short of this goal. While a quarter of Americans (25%) have $2,000 or more in a savings account, most have far less — 19% have no savings, 21% have between $1 and $250, and 11% have between $250 and $500.

Older Gen Zers and young millennials (ages 25 to 34) are the most likely to have no savings, with 23% of this age group reporting that they have nothing saved. Baby boomers ages 65+ are the most likely to have sufficient savings, with 42% having over $2,000 in a savings account.
 
I oversave.

It’s crazy how much I’ve lost by hoarding for a monsoon
 
Do you believe that only a quarter of Americans have over $2k in the bank... Not including retirement accounts?
Yes. Absolutely. I think you may be underestimating how skewed wealth distribution has become. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s even 25%.
 
It doens't matter how much money they make. Money comes in, money comes out.

The reason why cars are so expensive, even used ones is because people are willing to pay for them, even though they can't afford them. Everyone wants to drive a newer vehicle.
 
Yes. Absolutely. I think you may be underestimating how skewed wealth distribution has become. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s even 25%.
I can't help but to attribute a lot of it to poor money management. I mean, I do have a couple friends that make good money, yet live off of debt year after year. They seem to get caught up a bit but keep making stupid financial decisions and start the cycle over.
 
It doens't matter how much money they make. Money comes in, money comes out.

The reason why cars are so expensive, even used ones is because people are willing to pay for them, even though they can't afford them. Everyone wants to drive a newer vehicle.
Or buy a massive house they don't need. Bigger is better in this country apparently.
 
I have a relative that inherited hundreds of thousands in assets, more or less half a mil, and now doesn't have a single dollar to their name. No one could talk sense into them. That's the power of stupid and emotional reasoning. There are people out there that literally can't hold onto a single dollar, everything they touch they lose. Others just made poor decisions early in life and now are stuck in the working class, kids to feed, etc, with zero disposable income. The rest are somewhere in the middle, with debt to pay but making discretionary purchases that really could have waited.
 
I have a relative that inherited hundreds of thousands in assets, more or less half a mil, and now doesn't have a single dollar to their name. No one could talk sense into them. That's the power of stupid and emotional reasoning. There are people out there that literally can't hold onto a single dollar, everything they touch they lose. Others just made poor decisions early in life and now are stuck in the working class, kids to feed, etc, with zero disposable income. The rest are somewhere in the middle, with debt to pay but making discretionary purchases that really could have waited.
My mother has been pretty useless her whole life, rarely working and having no money. My grandparents willed her around $150k after they died ...and she pissed it away in just over a year on drugs and her "friends" drugs.
 
I can't help but to attribute a lot of it to poor money management.
It isn’t that. It’s that over the past 40 - 45 years the ultra-wealthy have successfully engaged in a massive transfer of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the upper class. That combined with neo-liberalism, stagnating wages (while production kept increasing, and waning unionization of workers, has really hurt everyone’s ability to make the money necessary to both provide for their families, and save.
 
This just in, the news lies. More on this story at 11.
 
It isn’t that. It’s that over the past 40 - 45 years the ultra-wealthy have successfully engaged in a massive transfer of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the upper class. That combined with neo-liberalism, stagnating wages (while production kept increasing, and waning unionization of workers, has really hurt everyone’s ability to make the money necessary to both provide for their families, and save.
We got people from China coming here in shipping containers that are thriving by the 2nd generation.
 
