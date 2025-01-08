Notice they didn't ask about retirement accounts. I can see keeping minimal amounts in savings and checking accounts and keeping it in tax deferred accounts or Roth or CDs, but I don't think they're taking this into account. Do you believe that only a quarter of Americans have over $2k in the bank... Not including retirement accounts?How much do you guys keep in actual emergency fund aka not invested?Most Americans Have Insufficient SavingsExperts recommend having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved as an emergency fund, but most Americans are falling far short of this goal. While a quarter of Americans (25%) have $2,000 or more in a savings account, most have far less — 19% have no savings, 21% have between $1 and $250, and 11% have between $250 and $500.Older Gen Zers and young millennials (ages 25 to 34) are the most likely to have no savings, with 23% of this age group reporting that they have nothing saved. Baby boomers ages 65+ are the most likely to have sufficient savings, with 42% having over $2,000 in a savings account.