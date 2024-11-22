Theres no fictional character worse than Scully

Gets abducted by literal aliens, goes to space, meets a cryptid, gets abducted by the CIA for alien reaearch, get killed, comes back to life, eays a hot pocket. Goes to a pocket dimension, meets more aliens, goes BACK to the CIA, finds a alien dead body, gets abducted AGAIN, watches a man turn i to a bug monster and fly away, watches a man tirn into a puddle of goo and kurder 5 people

This bitch with a straight face says NO THERE HAS TO BE A LOGICAL EXPLANATION MUH SCIENCES

Holy crap does she ruin the show

I am watching the x files for the first time
 
Sounds like most sci-fi I've ever had the misfortune of seeing
 
Yeah but she was hot so who cares?

...and besides, they need a main character to be the skeptic.
 
Which episode from what season does she go to the pocket dimension?
I wanna see that one.
 
Logic? I AM ILLOGICAL??????

Talk to the FBI agent who gets KIDNAPPED oh gee i dont know 11 times by the shadow government and held at gunpoint, then has the audacity to basically deny it ever happened. Logical explanation my ass

lady you are in the basement of Cryptid HQ and youve already been here like 10 times, do you have amnesia?
 
She does start to be less of a skeptic, but yeah.

One of my favorite ironies of the show is you have maybe the most rational, sane, scientific female character of all time, that is always wrong.
 
