There's a very good possibility Kayla Harrison will be a bust

Some folks are underestimating how fucking hard it is to qualify for the Olympics, let alone medal in a deep international sport like Judo. Ditto for guys like Cejudo who was clearly phoning it in early in his MMA career but stepped it up toward the end.



Ronda gets a lot of (deserved) hate but she was a die hard competitor. When she coached on the Ultimate Fighter, one of her fighters didn't make weight and she was like WTF and then cut 16 lbs herself that afternoon just to show how it's done. And she also won the coaches' challenge on some climbing wall vs. Meisha while in the middle of her cut. Love her or hate her, that was fucking badass.



But in MMA, Ronda bought into her own hype and didn't evolve. Holly beat her because she thought she could get by with her Edward Tarverdyan head mu'ment while walking right up to clinch, no level changes or anything.



Kayla is not Ronda. Having watched about half her PFL fights and seen some of her interviews, she comes off MUCH more humble and self-deprecating. Yes she's been fighting mostly blown up cans in PFL but she's been going for level changes, completing double legs, etc. so clearly has been working on a well-rounded MMA game. And critically, she's received nowhere near the mainstream attention Ronda got so is still hungry with a chip on her shoulder.



The weight cut will be tough and IMO she will look like a shell of her former self at 135. But it's possible this goes like Sean Sherk who was destroying guys at 170 and only cut to 155 for the first time at age 33 because the opportunity was there. At the time, he said he hadn't made 155 since high school.