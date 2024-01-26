There's a very good possibility Kayla Harrison will be a bust

blaseblase
I know she's an Olympian but her accomplishments in Judo were in an very weak division. And her MMA competition has been against smaller girls fighting up to accommodate her.
Women's bantamweight isn't a good division by any means but it's better than the one she's been competing in by a significant margin. And if she's actually getting into shape to make 135 she's giving up that size advantage. Holly knows how to deal with judo and has a much improved clinch game since she fought Ronda. Even at 42, she's a dangerous matchup.
One thing Kayla has over Ronda is defensively she is much better. I doubt she runs into a headkick. But her striking is still pretty rudimentary.
