There's a dude walking around Nashville with part of his skull missing - WTF

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway​

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway A RIFF on what country is really about.

Spoiler

Dude said hospital wouldn't let him smoke... So he left.He's obviously concerned with his health.... lolWhen you think you've seen everythingOf course you never know what you’re going to see walking down Broadway these days. But folks in downtown Nashville definitely weren’t expecting to see a man missing half his head – and it’s got locals concerned for him.Over the past few days, numerous posts have popped up on social media and Reddit from Nashville residents who were alarmed when they spotted a man strolling around downtown Nashville with part of his head missing. Yes, you read that right.Photos of the man have been posted online, and it’s been reported that he checked himself out of the hospital because they wouldn’t let him smoke – though that’s only a rumor at this point.Either way, the disturbing sight of a man walking around with his skull and even reportedly his brain visible has been enough for locals to sound the alarm and try to get help for the man. Although, if it’s true that he checked himself out of the hospital, maybe he doesn’t need (or want) help…Several users on the Nashville subreddit claim to have seen or interacted with the man, confirming that they have called 911 for help and others saying that they offered assistance and he declined, while others say that he’s been out walking around like this for years – with some reporting seeing him as far back as 2021.Though everybody seems concerned, one comment on Reddit claims that he hospital knows about the man and has for some time, but that he’s actually fine (of course I think in this case “fine” is pretty relative).WARNING - GRAPHIC