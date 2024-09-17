There's a dude walking around Nashville with part of his skull missing - WTF

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
19,658
Reaction score
36,659
Dude said hospital wouldn't let him smoke... So he left.

He's obviously concerned with his health.... lol

When you think you've seen everything

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway​

www.whiskeyriff.com

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway

A RIFF on what country is really about.
www.whiskeyriff.com www.whiskeyriff.com
Of course you never know what you’re going to see walking down Broadway these days. But folks in downtown Nashville definitely weren’t expecting to see a man missing half his head – and it’s got locals concerned for him.

Over the past few days, numerous posts have popped up on social media and Reddit from Nashville residents who were alarmed when they spotted a man strolling around downtown Nashville with part of his head missing. Yes, you read that right.

Photos of the man have been posted online, and it’s been reported that he checked himself out of the hospital because they wouldn’t let him smoke – though that’s only a rumor at this point.

Either way, the disturbing sight of a man walking around with his skull and even reportedly his brain visible has been enough for locals to sound the alarm and try to get help for the man. Although, if it’s true that he checked himself out of the hospital, maybe he doesn’t need (or want) help…

Several users on the Nashville subreddit claim to have seen or interacted with the man, confirming that they have called 911 for help and others saying that they offered assistance and he declined, while others say that he’s been out walking around like this for years – with some reporting seeing him as far back as 2021.

Though everybody seems concerned, one comment on Reddit claims that he hospital knows about the man and has for some time, but that he’s actually fine (of course I think in this case “fine” is pretty relative).

WARNING - GRAPHIC
 
I used to see a guy at raves back in the 90's that had half his head caved in, looked gruesome, eventually I got to know him and it turned out he was missing half his skull because he was involved in a really horrible car accident that everyone in the area had heard about because some people died and one girl lost her arm and she literally picked it up and walked herself along a dark highway to get to the hospital for help
I would see her around raves also cause they werent able to reattach her arm but I never really got to know her
The half head dude was cool as fuck, I used to party with him and his boys, they had a lotta women and drugs, fun times
I think he eventually got a metal skull piece attached so he looked normal after that
 
837f8cf1fe7ef5a54a690a1e8c5b797a.png


Where the brain at, yo?
 
Someone should donate him a big hat so people don't have to look at that.
 
Scerpi said:
Dude said hospital wouldn't let him smoke... So he left.

He's obviously concerned with his health.... lol

When you think you've seen everything

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway​

www.whiskeyriff.com

Nashville Residents Desperately Seek Help For Man Missing Half His Head Walking Around Broadway

A RIFF on what country is really about.
www.whiskeyriff.com www.whiskeyriff.com
Of course you never know what you’re going to see walking down Broadway these days. But folks in downtown Nashville definitely weren’t expecting to see a man missing half his head – and it’s got locals concerned for him.

Over the past few days, numerous posts have popped up on social media and Reddit from Nashville residents who were alarmed when they spotted a man strolling around downtown Nashville with part of his head missing. Yes, you read that right.

Photos of the man have been posted online, and it’s been reported that he checked himself out of the hospital because they wouldn’t let him smoke – though that’s only a rumor at this point.

Either way, the disturbing sight of a man walking around with his skull and even reportedly his brain visible has been enough for locals to sound the alarm and try to get help for the man. Although, if it’s true that he checked himself out of the hospital, maybe he doesn’t need (or want) help…

Several users on the Nashville subreddit claim to have seen or interacted with the man, confirming that they have called 911 for help and others saying that they offered assistance and he declined, while others say that he’s been out walking around like this for years – with some reporting seeing him as far back as 2021.

Though everybody seems concerned, one comment on Reddit claims that he hospital knows about the man and has for some time, but that he’s actually fine (of course I think in this case “fine” is pretty relative).

WARNING - GRAPHIC
Click to expand...


When I was a kid I used to see people smoking everywhere. Outside the malls, at the bus stops, in their cars. Now the only place I see people smoking are outside the hospitals. They’re in gowns and some hooked to IV’s. Always see a bunch of them every time I drive by.
 
Just another Titans fan giving themselves a frontal lobotomy in hopes of forgetting all the L's!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Social Nashville locals are furious over the influx of wealthy residents as companies like Oracle rush to Tennessee
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
fedoriswar37
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,556
Messages
56,202,595
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top