There is something so forced about Michael Chandler

Watched the media press conference he did tonight and I like the guy but there's something about him that's incredibly forced and fake. Every answer of his is a sermon and he tries so hard to be perfect with everything he says.

I don't care. If being fake (I wouldn't even call it being fake, more like emulating a different, more appropriate persona) gets him sponsors and better deals, more power to him but he's kinda like Colby, in like he's always on.

Something about watching him looking absolutely broken and yet still preaching made me lol.