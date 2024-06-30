  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

There is something so forced about Michael Chandler

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,077
Reaction score
4,075
Watched the media press conference he did tonight and I like the guy but there's something about him that's incredibly forced and fake. Every answer of his is a sermon and he tries so hard to be perfect with everything he says.
I don't care. If being fake (I wouldn't even call it being fake, more like emulating a different, more appropriate persona) gets him sponsors and better deals, more power to him but he's kinda like Colby, in like he's always on.
Something about watching him looking absolutely broken and yet still preaching made me lol.
 
Chandler’s thirst for the Conor fight is Sahara Desert level. It’s kind of off putting how desperate he is. Chandler is the perfect example of why you shouldn’t trust and put your faith into an alcoholic/drug addict.
 
I like chandler but
He should of fought on this card
It’s time to move on or move on out
 
He's just a well-spoken dana white privilege white boy.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Chandler’s thirst for the Conor fight is Sahara Desert level. It’s kind of off putting how desperate he is. Chandler is the perfect example of why you shouldn’t trust and put your faith into an alcoholic/drug addict.
Click to expand...
Agreed.
Trusted Dana and Conor and then started preaching about god making things hard for the best people. Ded.
 
Michael Chandler is the type of guy to offer motivation when nobody's asking for it. The type of guy to preach about God to you out of nowhere.

I guess it's just his way of navigating this world. He wants to be viewed in a certain light and maybe even looking to enlighten others in his ways. Just mosey on over to his YouTube channel named Walk on Wisdom and it's all you need to know. Chandler is a full-time preacher and a part-time fighter

Maybe he's a little weirdo, misunderstood or whatever but I don't think he's a bad guy
 
TerraRayzing said:
Watched the media press conference he did tonight and I like the guy but there's something about him that's incredibly forced and fake. Every answer of his is a sermon and he tries so hard to be perfect with everything he says.
I don't care. If being fake (I wouldn't even call it being fake, more like emulating a different, more appropriate persona) gets him sponsors and better deals, more power to him but he's kinda like Colby, in like he's always on.
Something about watching him looking absolutely broken and yet still preaching made me lol.
Click to expand...
The guy had one dream in his life. And somehow, the same coke addict keeps ruining it. The fake persona seems like an expected coping mechanism.
 
He reminds me of an AA guy but without the history of substance abuse that I know of
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Michael Chandler is the type of guy to offer motivation when nobody's asking for it. The type of guy to preach about God to you out of nowhere.

I guess it's just his way of navigating this world. He wants to be viewed in a certain light and maybe even looking to enlighten others in his ways. Just mosey on over to his YouTube channel named Walk on Wisdom and it's all you need to know. Chandler is a full-time preacher and a part-time fighter

Maybe he's a little weirdo, misunderstood or whatever but I don't think he's a bad guy
Click to expand...
Walk on wisdom. <lol><lol>
I don't think he's a bad guy at all and like I said more power to him for acting this way and it working out for him but it's see through, especially in the current time.
You know he's pissed at Conor, UFC and Dana but god this, man that.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Walk on wisdom. <lol><lol>
I don't think he's a bad guy at all and like I said more power to him for acting this way and it working out for him but it's see through, especially in the current time.
You know he's pissed at Conor, UFC and Dana but god this, man that.
Click to expand...

I think he's trying to reassure himself of his decisions despite receiving harsh criticism from general public. It's hard to say if he's projecting or motivation preaching sometimes. But yeah probably deep down inside he's pissed off lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,721
Messages
55,780,020
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top