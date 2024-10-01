The worst mentally broken fighters

koa pomaikai

Yellow Belt
Jul 23, 2024
243
616
Ngannou was pretty mentally broken in the aftermath of Stipe 1, took a while for him to recover.

He was so mentally ruined, he couldn’t throw a punch against Lewis. Dana had to chew his ass out after that fight to get him back.

What are some other examples of when MMA fighters mentally got weak or lost it?
 
Still hasn't recovered his aura

image-d67ec2c27f.jpg
 
