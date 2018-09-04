Update: July 19, 2019

Watch the First Official Trailer for THE WITCHER Starring Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill to Star in Netflix's THE WITCHER Live-Action TV Series

Netflix is bringing the current face of Superman back to television. Henry Cavill has been tapped to star in the streaming giant's straight-to-series dramaThe eight-episode series is based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It is described as an epic tale of fate and family. Cavill will take on the central character of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Netflix'sand) is set to serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Alik Sakharov (), with the latter set to direct four episodes, including the pilot. Alex Garcia Lopez (Netflix'sHBO'sand AMC's) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Starz's) will each direct two additional episodes ofCavill, who currently stars inis said to be a massive fan of Sapkowski's series of fantasy short stories and novels about "witcher" Geralt of Rivia. The part marks Cavill's first TV series regular role since his four-season co-starring role as Charles Brandon in Showtime'sCavill's feature film credits include DC'sandHe next stars alongside Ben Kingsley in