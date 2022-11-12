Disclaimer:

-This thread is meant to serve as a public record of wagers between posters to be settled by an assigned arbitrator. A poster is only held to their honor of upholding their end of the bargain and could possibly not honor the bet punishment. The result of this will only come into play in the rankings system (explained below) and the public ridicule that may follow.



The Rules:

-Bet types are limited to name, avatar, and/or signature. Other proposals can be made but likely won't be considered in the ranking system. No account/e-suicide bets as silencing part of the community isn't very WR like. This is suppose to be something fun but not fatal for our regulars here. No cash bets as the site doesn't want to host that.





How to Make and Finalize a Bet

Bets cannot be finalized until they are formatted in this manner: When coming in here, please propose your wager to the other poster involved and tag @Lead so the progress can be tracked.

1. The exact statement the bet is premised upon

2. Stance each poster is taking in regards to the statement

3. The date the bet will be decided (this can become tentative based of the officiators call)

4. The reward/punishment for the winner/loser

5. The duration of the reward/punishment

6 (OPTIONAL) A situation which makes the bet void that isn't clear with the content in 1 & 2. This needs to be very clear if included.

7 (OPTIONAL) The arbiter (see list below) the posters agree to call the bet. The default would be @Lead if no one else is selected

I will get both posters to quote and agree to the formatted bet before making it official. At that point, the bet is live and cannot be undone unless both parties agree to drop it and let me know. I will make sure both parties are certain anytime something like that is done.

At the time a bet is expected to be called, the posters involved are expected to sort it out first and see if they agree to who won/lost. If there is a disagreement to who won/lost the bet, the moderator(s) selected for the bet can make the call. If it's multiple moderators, majority decision decides the winner and likely will be discussed privately via PM.

-Once the bet is decided, the bet will be closed and officially counted towards the public records/rankings



This is is the list of WR moderator (if they accept upfront) in #7, they will judge the bet at hand in the event you don't want Lead as the judge:

Madmick, Zankou, Ruprecht, panamaican, irish_thug, Khabib Khanate



Requirements

-Both posters involved in the bet must have either an account that's been around over 1 year or over 1000 posts. A poster previously registered in a WR Election can automatically qualify as well. Exceptions can be given but shouldn't be expected.

-If at any time, a poster is overextended with open bets, future bets can be rejected until the result. Posters can ask me at any time whether this is the case to avoid finding out as they are trying to make a new bet.



Rankings/Records

-Records will be maintained as bets are called. Rankings will have the most accurate information but I will attempt to have information between threads about informal current records in between threads.

-With every ten bets that are decided (not including null/draws), a new thread will be made with updated rankings.

-The rankings will include a champion based on who has the highest score based on the bets previously officiated through this thread

-The score applied to each poster will be based on ranking in opponent faced, duration of the reward/punishment of bets made, type of bet made (name, av, and/or, sig), and how new/old the resolved bet is. Due to limitations, the longest duration of a bet will be capped at 5 years.

-The poster who is crowned the champ will be considered champ until the time new rankings dethrone them from the top spot. During the time of their reign, their record and score will be accounted for historical perspective and comparisons of each title reign. Please keep in mind that beating the current champ does not dethrone them necessarily or crown yourself as the champ.

-Any accounts that are seen not serving out their name, avatar, and/or signature bet punishment will be assigned an asterisk to their name and removed from future rankings. The asterisk will be removed once the account serves the punishments they promised to honor in the thread but they will only be restored in the rankings once those prior obligated punishments are fulfilled completely. In other words, honor all your bets and you should be fine. Any complaints about another poster not honoring their bet needs to be submitted promptly in the thread for the asterisk against the poster to be considered or the dispute regarding the punishment resolved.