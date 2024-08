The ultimate solution to MMA's steroid problem

Th3 Gr38 1 said: The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either Click to expand...

Th3 Gr38 1 said: The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. There would be no failed tests, and therefore no doping problems. Simple.



I think that more and more people realize that steroid use is endemic in all sports. The UFC is just late to the party.



As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either (from what I've heard of NHLers from freinds of mine, even a scheduled piss test would suspend two thirds of the league for cocaine use).



Recently, the documentary Icarus revealed that the Olympics has never really tested anyone for steroid use. Boxing and Kickboxing don't test anyone for anything either - why should the UFC?



The point of any competition is to win. Testing athletes for steroids is no different than testing hedge fund managers for meth or strippers for silicone. It's a counterintuitive argument.

all major sports have drug testing.you are very wrong Football – The NFL randomly tests its coaches and players regularly even during off season. Any player caught using performance enhancing drugs can be suspended for up to four games and even longer for more than one offense. The NFL is considered to be the most strict when it comes to drug testing. Baseball – The MLB uses a program called the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. This program is designed to help end the use of banned substances and illegal drugs. Instead of randomly testing they test with reasonable cause. Any player caught using drugs is subjected to a suspension and/or a fine. Hockey – The NHL administers two random drug tests per player, per year. A positive test, results in suspension and a mandatory attendance of a Substance Abuse/Behavioral Health program. More than 3 positive tests calls for a permanent suspension. Soccer – Association soccer is known for its lack of testing, however; FIFA may have one of the more strict consequences when it comes to drug use with a two year ban for a first time offense. With that said each country has its own program for drug testing its teams.Knowing how important titles are to teams and fans, it’s no surprise that testing is taken much more seriously when it comes to competitions such as the World Cup. After all as much as we love competition we love a fair game even more. Take Mark McGuire, Lance Armstrong and Barry Bonds as good examples. Do you have an opinion on drug use in sports? Will Brazil’s lack of labs have much impact on the results of the 2014 FIFA World Cup? We want to know what you think in the comments below.