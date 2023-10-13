The ultimate solution to MMA's steroid problem

The NFL has a comprehensive drug testing program in place. The program is designed to deter the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and substances of abuse (SOAs) by NFL players.



The NFL's drug testing program is jointly administered by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The program is overseen by an independent administrator, who is responsible for selecting players for testing and ensuring that the testing process is fair and impartial.



The NBA has drug testing in place. However, the league suspended random testing for marijuana in 2020 and has not reinstated it since. Players are still tested for other drugs of abuse and performance-enhancing substances.



The NBA's drug testing program is jointly administered by the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The program is overseen by an independent administrator, who is responsible for selecting players for testing and ensuring that the testing process is fair and impartial.



The NHL has drug testing in place. The program is jointly administered by the league and the NHL Players Association (NHLPA).



NHL players are tested for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at least two times per season, once during training camp and once during the regular season. Every team is subject to team-wide testing once during training camp and once during the regular season.