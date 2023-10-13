The ultimate solution to MMA's steroid problem

The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. There would be no failed tests, and therefore no doping problems. Simple.

I think that more and more people realize that steroid use is endemic in all sports. The UFC is just late to the party.

As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either (from what I've heard of NHLers from freinds of mine, even a scheduled piss test would suspend two thirds of the league for cocaine use).

Recently, the documentary Icarus revealed that the Olympics has never really tested anyone for steroid use. Boxing and Kickboxing don't test anyone for anything either - why should the UFC?

The point of any competition is to win. Testing athletes for steroids is no different than testing hedge fund managers for meth or strippers for silicone. It's a counterintuitive argument.
 
Imo, the best solution would be to confiscate all the ped's and destroy them.
 
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. There would be no failed tests, and therefore no doping problems. Simple..
BINGO. Get everyone on steroids. Everyone cheating in one way or another. Just stop testing. It is the obvious and most fair way to solve the issue.

Steroids are the fucking best.
 
The NFL has a comprehensive drug testing program in place. The program is designed to deter the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and substances of abuse (SOAs) by NFL players.

The NFL's drug testing program is jointly administered by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The program is overseen by an independent administrator, who is responsible for selecting players for testing and ensuring that the testing process is fair and impartial.

The NBA has drug testing in place. However, the league suspended random testing for marijuana in 2020 and has not reinstated it since. Players are still tested for other drugs of abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

The NBA's drug testing program is jointly administered by the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The program is overseen by an independent administrator, who is responsible for selecting players for testing and ensuring that the testing process is fair and impartial.

The NHL has drug testing in place. The program is jointly administered by the league and the NHL Players Association (NHLPA).

NHL players are tested for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at least two times per season, once during training camp and once during the regular season. Every team is subject to team-wide testing once during training camp and once during the regular season.
 
The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all.

WHOOSH
 
If you made them legal, athletes wouldn't have to hide their usage and risk their health with backroom bullshit. Instead of shooting random vials in their ass they got from Joe Synthol they could have a medical professional sourcing, administering, and documenting all treatments. Don't you want athletes to be at their strongest and healthiest?
 
dumb
 
HHJ said:
lol @ the ufc being late to the party regarding steroids. That is such a ridiculous statement and ignorant of the entire sports history
As far as I'm aware they are the only organization that does random testing. I don't consider scheduled drug tests to be actual testing, they are fake tests.
 
Victor Conte has said that random testing is harder to pass than fake/scheduled/IQ tests
 
Quite possibly the stupidest take ive ever read on the subject

Well everyone is doing it so just allow it...

Everyone speeds so just remove the speed limits..

Lots of people get behind the wheel drunk and dont get caught so remove DUI laws...

No1 is actually stopping drugs from being sold so we should just remove Drug use laws..


Like i said.. stupidest take...

All this means is the current systems in place are failing and need change/improvements if so much drugs are being used..


Drug use shouldnt be a prerequisite to being an athlete...thats just retarded.. and frankly dangerous..

Also the UFC just hired the company who "drug tests" the NFL ...the same NFL you said doesnt drug test...

That said that company clearly isnt working

bbdb8d346baa495bc9188efd45b84140.jpg


Way to go UFC ... What a step backwards for MMA
 
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either
all major sports have drug testing.
Th3 Gr38 1 said:
The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. There would be no failed tests, and therefore no doping problems. Simple.

I think that more and more people realize that steroid use is endemic in all sports. The UFC is just late to the party.

As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either (from what I've heard of NHLers from freinds of mine, even a scheduled piss test would suspend two thirds of the league for cocaine use).

Recently, the documentary Icarus revealed that the Olympics has never really tested anyone for steroid use. Boxing and Kickboxing don't test anyone for anything either - why should the UFC?

The point of any competition is to win. Testing athletes for steroids is no different than testing hedge fund managers for meth or strippers for silicone. It's a counterintuitive argument.
you are very wrong

Drug Testing: Professional Sports and Competitions - (activescreening.com)

A look at Drug Screening Practices:

Football – The NFL randomly tests its coaches and players regularly even during off season. Any player caught using performance enhancing drugs can be suspended for up to four games and even longer for more than one offense. The NFL is considered to be the most strict when it comes to drug testing.

Baseball – The MLB uses a program called the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. This program is designed to help end the use of banned substances and illegal drugs. Instead of randomly testing they test with reasonable cause. Any player caught using drugs is subjected to a suspension and/or a fine.

Hockey – The NHL administers two random drug tests per player, per year. A positive test, results in suspension and a mandatory attendance of a Substance Abuse/Behavioral Health program. More than 3 positive tests calls for a permanent suspension.

Soccer – Association soccer is known for its lack of testing, however; FIFA may have one of the more strict consequences when it comes to drug use with a two year ban for a first time offense. With that said each country has its own program for drug testing its teams.

Knowing how important titles are to teams and fans, it’s no surprise that testing is taken much more seriously when it comes to competitions such as the World Cup. After all as much as we love competition we love a fair game even more. Take Mark McGuire, Lance Armstrong and Barry Bonds as good examples. Do you have an opinion on drug use in sports? Will Brazil’s lack of labs have much impact on the results of the 2014 FIFA World Cup? We want to know what you think in the comments below.
 
There should exist fighter union which provide steroid, clenbuterol, and many other laboratory substances to all combatant, irrespective of gender, chosen ethnicity, or financial standing relative to other combatant (opponent or otherwise).

Current system just been giving top stars chance to experiment as only they possess many #bigbucks to afford laboratory staff and hormone engineer.

It is a shame many athlete do not afforded the opportunity to reach biological enhance potentiality.

Just my cents.
 
Contact the ACs, then.

You do understand this is not a UFC rule. It’s not even an USADA rule.

Mayra Bueno Silver just got nailed by the NSAC. And she’s not the only one.

How do people actually make threads like this? You just admitted you know nothing about mma. And the rules can be different from State to State.
 
