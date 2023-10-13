The ultimate solution to MMA's steroid problem

Th3 Gr38 1
The ultimate solution would be to have no drug testing at all. There would be no failed tests, and therefore no doping problems. Simple.
I think that more and more people realize that steroid use is endemic in all sports. The UFC is just late to the party.
As far as I'm aware, the UFC has been the only sporting organization to perform any drug testing. Neither the NFL nor the NBA have any drug testing whatsoever and I don't think the NHL tests for drugs either (from what I've heard of NHLers from freinds of mine, even a scheduled piss test would suspend two thirds of the league for cocaine use).
Recently, the documentary Icarus revealed that the Olympics has never really tested anyone for steroid use. Boxing and Kickboxing don't test anyone for anything either - why should the UFC?
The point of any competition is to win. Testing athletes for steroids is no different than testing hedge fund managers for meth or strippers for silicone. It's a counterintuitive argument.
