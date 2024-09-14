The UFC's emphasis on Dana and the brand is lame

AldoStillGoat
It's literally the lamest shit they could do and it's making for a dull product. They put an old bald goof who is notorious for lying as the centerpiece of their brand. Tired of them pushing him through their social media channels and seeing his face talking bullshit.
They need to put them emphasis back on the fighters where it belongs. The UFC is shooting themselves in the foot by taking the spotlight off the fighters. They think it is benefical for the brand to have all the clout but they don't understand that part of the reason why the UFC has clout is because of the fighter's stories.
They need to go back to building up their fighters more to restore glory to the brand.
