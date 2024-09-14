The UFC's emphasis on Dana and the brand is lame

Your Account said: Many fans share the feeling that the true heart of the UFC lies with the fighters and their journeys, not the business side or figureheads like Dana.

Fighter stories—overcoming adversity, their dedication, rivalries, and dramatic fights—are what captivate fans. By centering the brand around the fighters and their individual personalities, the UFC can build long-term fan loyalty. It’s the fighters that make the sport exciting, not the executives behind the scenes. Putting more emphasis on fighter narratives could elevate the product and reignite interest.

UFC might be trying to control its narrative, but by downplaying the fighters, they risk diminishing the raw, authentic energy that originally attracted fans.

Shallow ppv's recently prove that. Click to expand...

Excellent post and was along the lines of what I was thinking myself. If they were trying to sell the company to the next guy to make as much profit as possible, sure you could argue that they are making the right decision. However, if you are looking to build the brand long term and generate real fan interest, you should put more effort into building up the fighters as they are your core product. You can't go around shitting on the fighters and focusing on your own brand when they are supposed to be your assets. You are indirectly shooting yourself in your own foot in the long term and this can be seen with the lack of interest people have in the UFC these days.