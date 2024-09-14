The UFC's emphasis on Dana and the brand is lame

It's literally the lamest shit they could do and it's making for a dull product. They put an old bald goof who is notorious for lying as the centerpiece of their brand. Tired of them pushing him through their social media channels and seeing his face talking bullshit.

They need to put them emphasis back on the fighters where it belongs. The UFC is shooting themselves in the foot by taking the spotlight off the fighters. They think it is benefical for the brand to have all the clout but they don't understand that part of the reason why the UFC has clout is because of the fighter's stories.

They need to go back to building up their fighters more to restore glory to the brand.
 
then don't watch Ya Goof!

Fighters are a difficult investment for several reasons. They are in many cases inactive or unreliable. Fans quickly jump off their wagons during a loss streak. Each fighter requires a specially crafted marketing strategy. This is why most fighter oriented companies fail, and none of them pay more or even the same as the UFC, except for a few outliers that became famous because of UFC or another sport. And most of them go bankrupt or get absorbed by another company.

Smart fighters can use the UFC brand to build themselves up.
 
Dana is UFC's biggest asset. His bald head is driving the train. His mouth is constantly spitting gold nuggets. His shit I heard is brown gold. His press conferences are full of marketing material for universities. Dana's charisma and masculinity is a joy for men all around the world, and sets an example. Dana's family dynamics are to be studied and implemented across all family units around the world. Dana's drive to improve his health and positive mindset is an example how to combat depression, weakness and become the best version of your true self. Dana is a true from bottom to top self-made story, movies and series are going to be made about this great man. No fighter will ever be able to shine brighter than Dana's smile. Where Dana Goes UFC follows.
 
Many fans share the feeling that the true heart of the UFC lies with the fighters and their journeys, not the business side or figureheads like Dana.
Fighter stories—overcoming adversity, their dedication, rivalries, and dramatic fights—are what captivate fans. By centering the brand around the fighters and their individual personalities, the UFC can build long-term fan loyalty. It’s the fighters that make the sport exciting, not the executives behind the scenes. Putting more emphasis on fighter narratives could elevate the product and reignite interest.
UFC might be trying to control its narrative, but by downplaying the fighters, they risk diminishing the raw, authentic energy that originally attracted fans.
Shallow ppv's recently prove that.
 
Excellent post and was along the lines of what I was thinking myself. If they were trying to sell the company to the next guy to make as much profit as possible, sure you could argue that they are making the right decision. However, if you are looking to build the brand long term and generate real fan interest, you should put more effort into building up the fighters as they are your core product. You can't go around shitting on the fighters and focusing on your own brand when they are supposed to be your assets. You are indirectly shooting yourself in your own foot in the long term and this can be seen with the lack of interest people have in the UFC these days.
 
Yep Dana has a major ego problem and is an Uber narcicist


It's the reason why he doesn't get along with his parents

Why he says the f word every second word

Why he 'acts' tough

And why he trys to steal the spotlight off of fighters

He's a small dicked insecure old douche that needs constant attention and affirmation
 
