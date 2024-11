WoozyFailGuy said: Just like Kobe and Mike Tyson never sold any tickets after their rape trials. Click to expand...

Well Tyson was in jail for a while after and it took some time before he could could sell tickets. Kobe settled.You're missing the point though, on one hand you have the UFC saying if you sign the deal you have Conor contracted for 2 fights and now on the flip side there's is extra PR negativity that comes with booking that fight than before. The fan will still buy it but if it was say Netflix they will risk people unsubbing based off who they are promoting, it's happened before.