The UFC is Dying

Honestly I think that it died with the sale of Zuffa's product to WME. I honestly believe that Endeavor doesn't give a shit about MMA and is trying to run it into the ground. Dana is more interested in power slap at this stage and probably could care less about the UFC.

The complete lack of promotion for high level fighters is disturbing. It's like they don't want anyone to stand out in any way.

DDP, Strickland, Prates, Rountree and a few others have star potential but I'm worried that they won't let them fight again because they don't want to have anyone become famous. Remember the Cédric Doumbé situation? Same story.

I honestly think the best thing to happen to the UFC would be if it went bankrupt and was bought by owners who actually know how to run a business.
 
I know right? Endeavor investment group is only worth like $19 Billion. I wish they could figure out a good way to actually run a business and make money.........
 
Sorry TS - you are misinformed. In 2023, the UFC had a record $1.3 billion in revenue, a 13% increase from 2022. In Q4 2023, the UFC made $282.8 million, which was higher than the $271.7 million it made in the same period in 2022.
 
It natural when you don't pay your fighters so it's getting harder to recruit new athletes, you don't give us the best vs. the best all the time, you make excuses for the actions of terrible people that make you money, and you have a habitual lying, thin-skinned, petulant man leading the company who's favorite thing (aside from watching truck drivers slap each other for money) is to slam and criticize fighters he should be working to promote to the media.

Not a smart plan for long term success. I've said before, I half-heartedly believe Dana is going so bold on Power Slap because he knows the UFC will run out of time and he knows he needs something to fall back on. Unlike in MMA, there is no shortage of big truck drivers willing to fight for whatever amount you offer them and won't whine about it being too little.
 
At this point we should really ask ourselves why is there no seppuku for the UFC?
 
Whos going to come up? PFL?


UFC just needs to make fights happen and it will be back to its glory.
 
This.

I'd be astonished if the UFC lasted until 2026. Sabotaging stars will only go so far.
 
Dana sold his stake in the UFC. I think he's moved on from it as a nest egg. He doesn't care about it's growth like he used to.
 
3/10 troll attempt. UFC is doing well financially especially given the lack of star power,, they will continue to thrive.
 
I don’t think it’s dying. They’re posting record profits, doing more shows than ever, expanding into new markets, and really don’t have any close competition.

However, I personally think they are putting out their worst product in a long time. Of course there are still some really good and stacked cards, but I’d say a majority feel like filler events with little to no interesting fighters or fights. While I will still usually watch just because I like mma, for the first time since I became a fan I find myself being totally ok with missing cards entirely or missing large chunks of them.
 
Like can you guys just create a proper Copypasta, so it is at least somehwhat funny?

Typing the UFC is dying as a title should be an automatic card imo.

<Deported1>
 
This is a fair take. Though TS is either misinformed or a troll, an increasing number of cards lick a large amount of monkey scrotum. I also find myself missing cards and not giving a fuck, whereas I used to avoid MMA news and watch it later to preserve the surprise, now..not so much. Company is fine though.
 
Do you think the lack of star power is deliberate sabotage? Or something else
 
I'm just concerned at the decline of the product. It just sucks now, and it's gotten to the point that as soon as I see a fighter show dominance, I worry that the UFC will bury them.
 
Maybe they don't want anyone becoming more famous than the brand. Dana is a narcissist and clearly doesn't appreciate anyone getting more attention than him
 
