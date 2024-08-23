The UFC is Dying

It natural when you don't pay your fighters so it's getting harder to recruit new athletes, you don't give us the best vs. the best all the time, you make excuses for the actions of terrible people that make you money, and you have a habitual lying, thin-skinned, petulant man leading the company who's favorite thing (aside from watching truck drivers slap each other for money) is to slam and criticize fighters he should be working to promote to the media.



Not a smart plan for long term success. I've said before, I half-heartedly believe Dana is going so bold on Power Slap because he knows the UFC will run out of time and he knows he needs something to fall back on. Unlike in MMA, there is no shortage of big truck drivers willing to fight for whatever amount you offer them and won't whine about it being too little.