The UFC is Dying

Honestly I think that it died with the sale of Zuffa's product to WME. I honestly believe that Endeavor doesn't give a shit about MMA and is trying to run it into the ground. Dana is more interested in power slap at this stage and probably could care less about the UFC.
The complete lack of promotion for high level fighters is disturbing. It's like they don't want anyone to stand out in any way.
DDP, Strickland, Prates, Rountree and a few others have star potential but I'm worried that they won't let them fight again because they don't want to have anyone become famous. Remember the Cédric Doumbé situation? Same story.
I honestly think the best thing to happen to the UFC would be if it went bankrupt and was bought by owners who actually know how to run a business.
