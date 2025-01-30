  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International "The Swedish state is not in control" - circa 32 bombings in 30 days

Son of Jamin

Son of Jamin

Make MMA Great Again
@Silver
Joined
Jul 21, 2007
Messages
11,944
Reaction score
1,293
GiiTWSzWEAAO08W

At a press conference today, the Swedish prime minister said: ”The Swedish state isn’t in control” (duuuh)

The Swedish PM and government held a conference about the recent massive increase in bombing attacks and fatal gang shootings. The government says it had inherited the problems and that the state is not in control at the moment. The government announces new law proposals, including the removal of Swedish citizenship from criminals and wiretapping of kids below the age of 15.

State controlled media in Sweden had received access (probably through the police) into chats among criminals where they called for bombings of Swedish homes and high-rises, not because there are criminal targets there but just because they want to instill fear in the hearts of Swedes.

78e71b8b-3c61-4f2d-a5a2-a57e9f96c3ec
ffebd35d-2a9e-4d3e-89db-5fa37dee0408


Several innocent people have been injured by the recent bombings.

It is 50 years since Swedish politicians decided that Sweden would become multicultural and indeed, we are. Sometimes they use grenades, sometimes homemade bombs delivered in microwaves for maximum effect. A diversity of explosives!
 
GiYIYqXWoAAMuTo
GiJQeTgWcAAjJ_z


But fear not fellow Swedish citizens, these appointed special investigators will deliver suggestions on how to combat the crime wave, so that we can soundly sleep until the next bomb goes off and wake us up in the middle of the night.
 
I'm going to sweden this summer - hopefully I dont get bombed lmao

Last time I was there, was 9 years ago - had a blast.
 
Son of Jamin said:
GiYIYqXWoAAMuTo
GiJQeTgWcAAjJ_z


But fear not fellow Swedish citizens, these appointed special investigators will deliver suggestions on how to combat the crime wave, so that we can soundly sleep until the next bomb goes off and wake us up in the middle of the night.
Click to expand...
That dude/maa'm/thing must have problems finding a good headset.
 
There's still losers in this forum that will call you racist for just noticing
surprised the swedes actually came out and admitted there's nobody in charge
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,411
Messages
56,829,646
Members
175,424
Latest member
C.Martel

Share this page

Back
Top