At a press conference today, the Swedish prime minister said: ”The Swedish state isn’t in control” (duuuh)The Swedish PM and government held a conference about the recent massive increase in bombing attacks and fatal gang shootings. The government says it had inherited the problems and that the state is not in control at the moment. The government announces new law proposals, including the removal of Swedish citizenship from criminals and wiretapping of kids below the age of 15.State controlled media in Sweden had received access (probably through the police) into chats among criminals where they called for bombings of Swedish homes and high-rises, not because there are criminal targets there but just because they want to instill fear in the hearts of Swedes.Several innocent people have been injured by the recent bombings.It is 50 years since Swedish politicians decided that Sweden would become multicultural and indeed, we are. Sometimes they use grenades, sometimes homemade bombs delivered in microwaves for maximum effect. A diversity of explosives!