Russia says it will help Taliban fight Islamic State in Afghanistan

Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Islamic State, Moscow's special representative for the country was quoted as saying on Friday (May 2).

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador to Afghanistan, referred to Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) as the "common enemy" of Moscow and Kabul.

"We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of ISIS," Kabulov told the RIA state news agency in an interview.

"We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures."
30492260777_001264d644_z.jpg


No country currently recognises the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

But in a step towards recognition, Russia last month formally removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations, to which it had been added in 2003.

Kabulov's comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia's "ally" in combating terrorism.

Russia has been left reeling from multiple Islamic State-linked attacks, including the shooting of 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in March 2024 which was claimed by ISIS. US officials said they had intelligence indicating ISIS-K was responsible.

32004621158_d152de1b8b_z.jpg

- Go comrade Balssiski. Follow Milos Sharchev routine and you will win Taylor Swift heart!

The Taliban says it is working to wipe out the group's presence in Afghanistan.

Kabulov said Moscow and Kabul were building up ties in multiple spheres and told RIA that Russia had offered to accredit an Afghan ambassador in Moscow and was waiting for Kabul's response.

He said Moscow's suspension of the ban on the Taliban "finally removes all obstacles to full cooperation between our countries in various fields".

"The arrival of the Afghan ambassador in Moscow will put a final end to this issue."

Russia said last month it aims to strengthen trade, business and investment ties with Kabul, leveraging Afghanistan's strategic position for future energy and infrastructure projects.

45264143672_4b9d8c9f85_z.jpg

Kabulov said joint economic projects would be discussed at a Russia-Afghan business forum later this month in the Russian city of Kazan, naming mineral development and gas pipeline projects as possible areas of cooperation.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/russia-help-afghanistan-taliban-fight-isis-5104931
 
These mental Muslim extremists can't even get along with one another. What hope does the rest of the world have? Cancerous people.
 
There are no good guys in this. They're all a bunch of shitheads

May they mutually destroy each other. The world would only be better place for it
 
