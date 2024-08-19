The Strickland rematch is lame, why does anyone want to see it?

Not even a Strickland hater, I like that he triggers woke snowflakes, but the guy is only exciting outside the cage.



When are some of you gonna learn? He goes out and gives some interview how he's ready to die, or he's gonna stab someone, and the sheep are all pumped to see it happen. Then, as in every Strickland fight, he goes out there and gets a decision with some jabs and teep kicks. It's just a shitty fighting style, more boring to watch than Dagestani grapple fuck fests.



Does it really matter if in the rematch he can manage to get the judges nod in another point karate decision? We already know he can do it, and he can also lose the same way he did in the first fight... where will we be if he does manage to win? Now we gotta give Dricus an instant rematch cause they'll be 1-1. I can understand a rematch if the first fight was epic, but their fight was shit.



This is just stupid matchmaking, especially when you got Alex Pereira wanting the fight, and especially if Chimaev beat Whittaker.



Rematches should be rare, not every close decision needs a fucken rematch.