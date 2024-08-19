The Strickland rematch is lame, why does anyone want to see it?

Not even a Strickland hater, I like that he triggers woke snowflakes, but the guy is only exciting outside the cage.

When are some of you gonna learn? He goes out and gives some interview how he's ready to die, or he's gonna stab someone, and the sheep are all pumped to see it happen. Then, as in every Strickland fight, he goes out there and gets a decision with some jabs and teep kicks. It's just a shitty fighting style, more boring to watch than Dagestani grapple fuck fests.

Does it really matter if in the rematch he can manage to get the judges nod in another point karate decision? We already know he can do it, and he can also lose the same way he did in the first fight... where will we be if he does manage to win? Now we gotta give Dricus an instant rematch cause they'll be 1-1. I can understand a rematch if the first fight was epic, but their fight was shit.

This is just stupid matchmaking, especially when you got Alex Pereira wanting the fight, and especially if Chimaev beat Whittaker.

Rematches should be rare, not every close decision needs a fucken rematch.
 
Im generally not excited to ever watch Strickland fight.


He is very talented but frustratingly stays in the same gear for most of the fight.
 
Zero Killer instinct. just keeps the wheels turning and coasts.

the frustrating thing about him to me, is he never seems to "turn it up" He's perfectly okay with keeping fights as close as possible, and Im perfectly okay with him losing decisions he should win because of it. It's crazy he doesn't learn. One judge scored the costa fight against him, another scored the hermanson fight against him. Both would have been disaterous for him to lose, Alas, Still doesn't learn.
 
MW kind of sucks right now.
 
I agree, it isn't a fight I want to see, at least not right now. I'd rather see Chimaev if he wins or someone else altogether. Too many rematches.

Also Strickland should win a fight first. He had zero title defenses. Let him best somebody else first.
 
Don't give af. I want to see the best fight the best, and the 2 best MW's are Strickland and DDP.

Rob's gotten KO'd by Izzy and DDP. He's not there yet. And Pereira can't make the weight.
 
lol saying strickland is getting the fight is lip service

If khamzat wins, he's getting the fight we all know there is a Saudi card in January.
 
I mean at the championship level, it's gotten stale.

Does anyone really want to see DDP vs Whittaker or Izzy again? Or Cannonier vs any of those guys (2 of them being stale rematches)? Then you have two guys that Strickland already beat fighting each other to get to title contention. Khamzat never fights anymore. Shara Bullet has a long way to go, he's unranked and fighting bums for now. Borralho could be interesting if he makes it past Cannon.
 
I’d take Whittaker and Chimaev over Strickland, whoever wins their match should go next.
 
Hey man Strickland is a great finisher...


At least when it comes to bums that challenge him to spar.
 
Wow the absolute cheek of you bastards. Strickland is a try hard dipshit but he is a technical marvel. He checks leg kicks like God is holding the block button on his controller. He walks people down with a stalkers perseverance and his jab and shell are unique strengths in a division ruled by knockout power. PLUS we get to see him fight the spastic friendly barbarian again and as we just saw with izzy- this Lenny is prime time viewing. Frankenstein's monster let loose on mankind, taking our teachings and perverting them into clumsy pantomime of technique. But the power! The supernatural conditioning! This one is going to be spicy, gentleman, on that I am certain.
 
I’m more excited to see if Sean will cry again and if DDP will bring up his daddy again. Sean already seems more cautious in how he’s address DDP directly. He doesn’t want to get ethered again.
 
Sean fought Pulo Costa and he thinks he did ufc a big favor lol. Apparently Hunter agrees.
 
what about Khamzat?

I would personally love to see dricus end that train. Consecutive wins over Whittaker, strickland, Izzy then Khamzat?

that's strong start to a run
 
