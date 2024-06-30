  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The spectacle should be considered during round scoring

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
6,144
Reaction score
21,351
Garry v Page being a prime example

Fights becoming exciting, one guy decided he’s going to stink it out at the expense of the crowd etc, and does nothing with a full round of control in a dominant position.

My argument is that that should be grounds for penalisation or at least losing the round. Any guy in the gym can train to be like Garry fought. It’s a no brainer to try and be like that in the modern ruleset which favours this garbage.

Because let’s be real, this shit isn’t a sport, so don’t come at me with it being less legitimate if this was implemented. It’s got zero legitimacy anyway.

The rules are out dated for me. Been that way for years
 
Nah, then we'll have a bunch of fighters doing Ali shuffles, throwing spinning shit and other "gamesmanship" to gain style points.
As much as that fight sucked, Ian did what he had to do. It's MMA not kickboxing. In the end it's MVP's fault for being such a shit grappler that he got dominated by Ian Garry.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Yeah and the walkouts should count too
MVPs dancing is cringe as fuck
Should deduct points for it really

It’s called MMA
Click to expand...

That’s not during the fight.. no one gives a fk about that
 
HatKick said:
Nah, then we'll have a bunch of fighters doing Ali shuffles, throwing spinning shit and other "gamesmanship" to gain style points.
As much as that fight sucked, Ian did what he had to do. It's MMA not kickboxing. In the end it's MVP's fault for being such a shit grappler that he got dominated by Ian Garry.
Click to expand...

Why do you think as it stands mma is slowly being over taken by eastern grapplers? Because there’s zero incentive to train any other way and those guys do it the best. Boring performances are born in the gym

Khabib was an anomaly because he had his father overseeing his training making sure he was always the nail. He had a super dominant style that became a spectacle in itself
 
I mean, i freakin hate the way Garry fought and was rooting for MVP but lets be honest here, u just mad and salty your boy lost. Its fine and understandable. Hopefully MVP trains enough not to be outgrappled by the likes of Ian god damn Garry. Wont happen tho. Garry will loose soon, hes not as goopd as he thinks, not even on the standup.
 
Marko Polo said:
Garry v Page being a prime example

Fights becoming exciting, one guy decided he’s going to stink it out at the expense of the crowd etc, and does nothing with a full round of control in a dominant position.

My argument is that that should be grounds for penalisation or at least losing the round. Any guy in the gym can train to be like Garry fought. It’s a no brainer to try and be like that in the modern ruleset which favours this garbage.

Because let’s be real, this shit isn’t a sport, so don’t come at me with it being less legitimate if this was implemented. It’s got zero legitimacy anyway.

The rules are out dated for me. Been that way for years
Click to expand...
You want pride
 
It's not against the rules to be boring in that way, unfortunately. He was trying to finish him he just couldn't. It's not like he was doing nothing.

I am no fan of Garry, but he didn't do anything wrong either.
 
Marko Polo said:
Why do you think as it stands mma is slowly being over taken by eastern grapplers? Because there’s zero incentive to train any other way and those guys do it the best. Boring performances are born in the gym

Khabib was an anomaly because he had his father overseeing his training making sure he was always the nail. He had a super dominant style that became a spectacle in itself
Click to expand...
You got it upside down. UFC promotes exciting strikers like O'Malley, Gaethje and Pereira and pays them handsomely while dominant grapplers like Dvalishvili, Belal and Blaydes are left to themselves and given hard paths to a title shot. UFC don't favor grapplers at all. Gaethje and Chandler litterally abandoned their wrestling backgrounds to gain favor with Dana and the crowd and make more money.

Grappling just happens to be a good strategy to beat a great striker in a Mixed Martial Arts fight. That's all there is to it.
 
HatKick said:
Nah, then we'll have a bunch of fighters doing Ali shuffles, throwing spinning shit and other "gamesmanship" to gain style points.
As much as that fight sucked, Ian did what he had to do. It's MMA not kickboxing. In the end it's MVP's fault for being such a shit grappler that he got dominated by Ian Garry.
Click to expand...

You mean like how Dolidze vs Smith were dancing and taunting?
 
I think if you judged the whole fight off damage, then MVP won. Damage is supposed to be the most important criteria. I think even as a sport you could justify MVP winning. Submissions and takedowns don't count, and it's not like he did much damage striking MVP on the ground. The most action was on the feet and it was pretty much a shutout for MVP.
 
It's MVP's fault for sucking on the ground.

If anyone can be trained to do that to MVP then he deserves that to happen to him.
 
Tweak896 said:
I think if you judged the whole fight off damage, then MVP won. Damage is supposed to be the most important criteria. I think even as a sport you could justify MVP winning. Submissions and takedowns don't count, and it's not like he did much damage striking MVP on the ground. The most action was on the feet and it was pretty much a shutout for MVP.
Click to expand...
Why do people keep recycling this garbage? Everyone's gotta stop listening to the commentators who don't even know the rules half the time. That's not how to interpret what they meant when they talked about damage

The main scoring criteria that should not be overruled by any of the secondary or tertiary criteria was and still is "effective striking AND grappling." The thing that they've 'changed' was just emphasizing how offense, not defense, is what's being scored so giving damage is the most major focus on how "effective" striking is.

That doesn't mean damage is the only definition of effective striking, and especially doesn't mean it overrules effective grappling. Those two are still side by side. It's just that "effective striking" needed to be more specifically defined
 
HHJ said:
It's MVP's fault for sucking on the ground.

If anyone can be trained to do that to MVP then he deserves that to happen to him.
Click to expand...
He acts like this is some easy cheat code, but one that these hyper competitive fighters who do anything to win for the sake of their livelihood aren't all doing for some reason

"Wrestling? Nah, I have more pride than that. Now hand me my PED's so I can work harder on my jumping spinning back kicks."
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,762
Messages
55,781,632
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top