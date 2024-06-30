The spectacle should be considered during round scoring

Garry v Page being a prime example



Fights becoming exciting, one guy decided he’s going to stink it out at the expense of the crowd etc, and does nothing with a full round of control in a dominant position.



My argument is that that should be grounds for penalisation or at least losing the round. Any guy in the gym can train to be like Garry fought. It’s a no brainer to try and be like that in the modern ruleset which favours this garbage.



Because let’s be real, this shit isn’t a sport, so don’t come at me with it being less legitimate if this was implemented. It’s got zero legitimacy anyway.



The rules are out dated for me. Been that way for years