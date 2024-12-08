Let’s talk round by round scoring

Since the beginning of scoring rounds in mma, I’ve been saying the boxing model is terrible for mma. We as fans, as well as judges, are conditioned to score the winner of a round 10-9 unless someone almost dies. Every once in awhile a fight comes along that strongly illustrates my point, and last night that was the Joshua Van-Durden fight.



Let’s break it down. Round 1, pretty close round. Van landing cleaner shots, but he’s a slow starter and durden is the aggressor. Round was something of a tossup, but many people watching (including 2 of the sherdog pbp judges) gave it to Durden. So let’s assume you give the round to Durden, he’s up 10-9.



Round 2. Van starts heating up, and the difference in speed and skill becomes very apparent. Van thoroughly dominated this round, has Durden rocked a bit (but never down.) Durden is a gamer. He’s still throwing, but this round is ALL Van, plenty of damage, no doubt about it. So the round goes to Van, 10-9.



So wait, you’re telling me if you went with Durden in round 1, we’ve got a draw so far? Many people have this fight even?



If you’re watching this fight with someone who doesn’t follow mma, and doesn’t know about the judging criteria, who is winning this fight after 2 rounds IT IS JOSHUA VAN 100% of the time. Common knowledge tells you Van is winning the fight handily.



We’re not gonna look at the 3rd, because the point I’m making is proven at the point 2 rounds are completed. This fight was not close after 2 rounds, but because we are conditioned to score mma like boxing with nothing but 10-9s, many many people have this fight even after 2 rounds and it just should not have been. MMA fights are usually 3 rounds, we need to give more weight to each round. More 10-8s, more 10-7s, and more 10-10s. That’s the solution. Actually an even better solution is to drop the 10 point system all together and go to 5, or something that can give a fighter between 0 and 3 points in a round.

0 neither fighter had an edge

1 point if it’s a close round but 1 guy edged it

2 points if one fighter is the clear winner, either controlling the entire time or causing significant damage

3 points for an absolute thrashing, essentially what we currently consider a 10-8.