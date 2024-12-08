Let’s talk round by round scoring

Since the beginning of scoring rounds in mma, I’ve been saying the boxing model is terrible for mma. We as fans, as well as judges, are conditioned to score the winner of a round 10-9 unless someone almost dies. Every once in awhile a fight comes along that strongly illustrates my point, and last night that was the Joshua Van-Durden fight.

Let’s break it down. Round 1, pretty close round. Van landing cleaner shots, but he’s a slow starter and durden is the aggressor. Round was something of a tossup, but many people watching (including 2 of the sherdog pbp judges) gave it to Durden. So let’s assume you give the round to Durden, he’s up 10-9.

Round 2. Van starts heating up, and the difference in speed and skill becomes very apparent. Van thoroughly dominated this round, has Durden rocked a bit (but never down.) Durden is a gamer. He’s still throwing, but this round is ALL Van, plenty of damage, no doubt about it. So the round goes to Van, 10-9.

So wait, you’re telling me if you went with Durden in round 1, we’ve got a draw so far? Many people have this fight even?

If you’re watching this fight with someone who doesn’t follow mma, and doesn’t know about the judging criteria, who is winning this fight after 2 rounds IT IS JOSHUA VAN 100% of the time. Common knowledge tells you Van is winning the fight handily.

We’re not gonna look at the 3rd, because the point I’m making is proven at the point 2 rounds are completed. This fight was not close after 2 rounds, but because we are conditioned to score mma like boxing with nothing but 10-9s, many many people have this fight even after 2 rounds and it just should not have been. MMA fights are usually 3 rounds, we need to give more weight to each round. More 10-8s, more 10-7s, and more 10-10s. That’s the solution. Actually an even better solution is to drop the 10 point system all together and go to 5, or something that can give a fighter between 0 and 3 points in a round.
0 neither fighter had an edge
1 point if it’s a close round but 1 guy edged it
2 points if one fighter is the clear winner, either controlling the entire time or causing significant damage
3 points for an absolute thrashing, essentially what we currently consider a 10-8.
 
I agree 100%. I've said the same thing for years too. The boxing model is just not good for 3 or even 5 rounders. Boxing has many more rounds to hopefully make up for badly scored ones but even in boxing the judging often stinks.
It's much better to judge fights at a whole like Pride did or like a race where the scoring of the rounds blends together. Way too many do-nothing rounds or extremely close rounds count the same as if a fighter is dominating.
One of the worst things about the round by round system is it often promotes points fighting. There's nothing worse than watching a guy look at the clock and go for a takedown with 10 seconds left in a round thinking he needs that to take the round.
 
Yeah I was thinking about it last night and there is a serious overhaul needed in how mma fights are structured. I think we need more rounds with less time per round. Non title fights need to be 5 and title fights 7 or something. I think they need to do away with the 10-9 must system but I truly can't think of a way to score mma fairly as it has so many nuances compared to boxing.

I'd love to see someone propose a great idea for changing how MMA fights are scored
 
I vote for no rounds or judges.
Fight till there's a winner. Fighters would go for the finish instead of coasting to a decision.
 
The problem with the round by round scoring is they score the rounds in a vaccuum. Or they are supposed to. It's like 3 or 5 short fights not one long one. Score the fights more like a race and show who is ahead between rounds.
 
I vote for no rounds or judges.
Fight till there's a winner. Fighters would go for the finish instead of coasting to a decision.
You ever seen the original UFC shows? They tried that and when the fighters gassed it was a boring slog watching them paw at one another. Not exactly made for TV.
 
In theory I agree no time limit would be awesome, but let’s look at what happened the one time that we actually saw it…Royce and Sakuraba fought for like an hour and a half. What we would see is fighters less willing to expend energy, knowing the fight could go on forever, and whoever gasses first probably loses. So I think we’d see almost no aggression if we switched to no time limit, fight till there’s a winner.
 
You ever seen the original UFC shows? They tried that and when the fighters gassed it was a boring slog watching them paw at one another. Not exactly made for TV.
I've watched since UFC 1 lol
 
I'll always say the same thing when I see these threads:

Score the fight as a whole and use damage as the only scoring criteria. If damage is close to equal then you can use control/aggression/etc. to determine the winner.

People complain about "damage" being subjective but all things in fighting are subjective - the point of control is it allows you to damage your opponent, if not it's essentially just stalling (I mean at minimum you should be putting tons of pressure and endlessly transitioning to "cook" your opponent, at which point you can then damage them).

If we did this fighters likely wouldn't stall knowing they will easily lose on the damage criteria if they aren't attacking and it would give them a much clearer idea of what they should be working towards throughout the course of a fight.

We'd have far better fights and far better decisions where we could at least debate who won a close fight that was a war, instead of debating does 4 minutes of control out-weigh getting your ass beat for 1 minute standing.
 
I think pretty much all fans agree the way that judging works is terrible. Pride or k1 scoring would be way better
 
