The Sopranos Ending. Did you like it??

Sopranos ending. Did you like it?

voted nay but I flip flop

some days I wish we saw him get gunned down gangland style and get his comeuppance but I also see how that would have been counter to the whole show
 
zapataxiv said:
voted nay but I flip flop

some days I wish we saw him get gunned down gangland style and get his comeuppance but I also see how that would have been counter to the whole show
I didnt like it at first but ive grown to be OK w it. I dont think the dude is any kind of genius for doing it that way but it works.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Noooo,
gutless ending by the writer imo.
you wanna see Carm and the spuds get splattered while Tone catches some hot ones?
sometimes that sounds awesome but as it started from tones perspective and was book ended by a sudden wipe to black it has integrity and continuity and he knew it would ruffle feathers
sounds not so spineless to me
 
I liked it because you know he's dead. I watched the show long after it was done and it was known that Tony died at the end. I think at the time though there was some confusion and speculation that something else happened and I would have been annoyed by that.
 
zapataxiv said:
you wanna see Carm and the spuds get splattered while Tone catches some hot ones?
sometimes that sounds awesome but as it started from tones perspective and was book ended by a sudden wipe to black it has integrity and continuity and he knew it would ruffle feathers
sounds not so spineless to me
It would have probably created more bad feelings to have to see it happen. Instead they created an incredible tension and then pulled the plug on the entire sopranos universe.
 
zapataxiv said:
you wanna see Carm and the spuds get splattered while Tone catches some hot ones?
Whaddya wish that on me for ?

And I have never watched a full episode of the Sopranos and never seen the ending.
 
I loved it. He had pissed way too many people off by that point in the show, and was about to be indicted for serious crimes that would probably put him away for life. Many people had reason to kill Tony, and no one is invincible.


As Tony/Bobby said a couple episodes earlier, it probably just all goes dark
 
Wasn't a big fan of the ending, tbh. Still a better ending than GOT though by far.
 
