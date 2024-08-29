The Sopranos Ending. Did you like it??

I didnt like it at first but ive grown to be OK w it. I dont think the dude is any kind of genius for doing it that way but it works.voted nay but I flip flop
some days I wish we saw him get gunned down gangland style and get his comeuppance but I also see how that would have been counter to the whole show
you wanna see Carm and the spuds get splattered while Tone catches some hot ones?Noooo,
gutless ending by the writer imo.
sometimes that sounds awesome but as it started from tones perspective and was book ended by a sudden wipe to black it has integrity and continuity and he knew it would ruffle feathers
sounds not so spineless to me
Its one of the GOAT shows of all time.Sopranos was mostly a show that went on when I was a kid. I really need to go watch this series I would probably be very interested in it now as an adult. Mob stuff is intriguing.
Just the opposite imoNoooo,
