The savior UFC 300 needs is …

a 2nd BMF title matchup in McGregor vs the OG BMF, Masvidal.
At one point, this was THE fight to make but McG decided to brush it off as unworthy for whatever reason, personally I think he was ducking, just like he ducked Woodley when at one point that was the fight to make. I’m not judging, there are weight classes for a reason but considering McG’s current condition + Masvidal’s out of competition condition, I say it would be a fair fight and imo the most exciting matchup you can make for either man.
Tell me it doesn’t make sense.
