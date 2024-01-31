The savior UFC 300 needs is …

a 2nd BMF title matchup in McGregor vs the OG BMF, Masvidal.

At one point, this was THE fight to make but McG decided to brush it off as unworthy for whatever reason, personally I think he was ducking, just like he ducked Woodley when at one point that was the fight to make. I’m not judging, there are weight classes for a reason but considering McG’s current condition + Masvidal’s out of competition condition, I say it would be a fair fight and imo the most exciting matchup you can make for either man.

Tell me it doesn’t make sense.
 
Pointless fight, doesn't do anything for either fighter. Masvidal wins he just retires. Conor wins and he still hasn't beaten a ranked fighter since Obama was in office.
 
Wise1 said:
a 2nd BMF title matchup in McGregor vs the OG BMF, Masvidal.

At one point, this was THE fight to make but McG decided to brush it off as unworthy for whatever reason, personally I think he was ducking, just like he ducked Woodley when at one point that was the fight to make. I’m not judging, there are weight classes for a reason but considering McG’s current condition + Masvidal’s out of competition condition, I say it would be a fair fight and imo the most exciting matchup you can make for either man.

Tell me it doesn’t make sense.
Uncle street hezoz aint making welterweight again:
1706724876861.jpeg

Besides, what do u mean second bmf title match? We already had that and there is a 3rd one already schedueled for the same event you are referring to.
 
Masvidal wouldn’t have won a round off a focused mcgregor, and woodley was 20 pounds heavier than conor, there’s no way conor would take that fight, “duck” isn’t the right word, “smart” is, or “realistic”
 
Wouldn't love it but also wouldn't hate it. I do like it a little better than the Chandler fight.
 
We need Lesnar. He has fought on both 100 and 200. He is also sitting out from WWE due to the smelly lawsuit occurring so he is free and ready to go at a moment's notice. Literally put him in against Cormier or Derrick Lewis
 
Problem24/7 said:
We need Lesnar. He has fought on both 100 and 200. He is also sitting out from WWE due to the smelly lawsuit occurring so he is free and ready to go at a moment's notice. Literally put him in against Cormier or Derrick Lewis
DC is probably at a 24/7 buffet right now, he aint coming back.
 
Problem24/7 said:
We need Lesnar. He has fought on both 100 and 200. He is also sitting out from WWE due to the smelly lawsuit occurring so he is free and ready to go at a moment's notice. Literally put him in against Cormier or Derrick Lewis
I think they should wait a month and let the tension from the law suit die down. Then announce Tom Aspinall vs. Brock.
 
Would watch.

I can only imagine the shit McG would be calling him in the buildup.
 
Yeah they should’ve thrown Mas a bag. He’s the only star they could’ve gotten on the card
 
I’m open to pretty much everyone coming back

Mas Diaz Askren etc


But this card needs a main event
Mas ain’t it
 
