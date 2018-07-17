The Rock was more over and a bigger star then Stone Cold in the attitude era

Shamrockftw

Shamrockftw

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 9, 2006
Messages
10,954
Reaction score
451
Stone-Cold-And-Rock_display_image_crop_exact.jpg


I've Just been watching all RAW/Smackdown and PPV's off the attirude era, what a great time to be a wrestling fan that was.

Also Rock in 2000 was crazy over, by far the most over superstar in all of the attitude era, and yes i'm including Austin in that.

In terms of star power and 'overness' between the two I'd have it as ;

1998 - Stone Cold by far

1999 - Austin had the first half, Rock the second, this is the most interesting year for me, though i'd have Austin ahead marginally

2000 - Rock wins hands down, even after Austin returned at Unforgiven, Rock was on a different wavelength in terms of star power in 2000.

2001 - Closer, but The Rock wins again, The E and Austin knew this which is why they turned him heel even though Rock was leaving.

2002 - Not even close, Rock was by far the bigger star.

2003 - Even as a heel Rock was the bigger star/deal.


Rock in late 1999 overtook Austin and was the biggest superstar in the company bar none. He continued to make the company grow bigger and bigger in 00/01 and took it to new heights.

Austin on the other hand wasn't the same from when he returned in late 00, mainly because he wasn't the man anymore and Rock (his arch rival) was the one everyone loved. He got stale and then turned heel. refused to job on many occasions and then pretty much retired.

Austin was very insecure, he always wanted to come out on top and always booked strong even in defeat, thats why he dominated 90% of every match and feud he was in, thats why he buried Kane a day after he lost the title by winning it back, and thats mainly why he left the company by walking out in 02. He didn't like the booking and didn't want to job to Hall at Mania, Lesnar on RAW or HHH at Mania.

He wasn't the main man anymore which is ironic as he became exactly what his heel character in 01 was, insecure. by 2002 he was below Rock, HHH and even Hogan.

In regards to Rock now, i still love him but he's not the same, i hate the fact the he is all smiles now where as The Rock in 99 would NEVER smile, also he doesn't always refer to himself as a 3rd person anymore. He's not The Rock anymore, he's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
 
Ive always argued that Austin was the number 1 guy during AE and rock # 2. But maybe I’m wrong so fuck those guys
 
It's hard for me to decide between these. The roster was awesome back then. SC, Rock, HHH, Foley, Angle, Taker, Kane...all my favs. Hell, I used to love wcw too though.
 
Stone Cold brought the Attitude

Rock brought the Era
 
IMO, The Rock is the greatest pro-wrestler of all-time. The most entertaining wreslter I've seen. Greatest talker in pro-wrestling history, rivalled only by Flair. Easily would talk circles around any post attitude era star.

You could argue that Hogan, Austin, HHH, Cena, HBK, and Flair may have had bigger or as big personalities/fan followings, but they were not nearly as entertaining in the ring. Very plotting, slow, telegraphed, and unathletic when compared to The Rock.

Then, obviously, when you combine his WWE and post-WWE persona, he is by far the most famous pro-wrestler that has ever existed.
 
Most over and bigger star? If Austin is the biggest (or second at worst) wrestling star of all time, how does he lose to the Rock?

I don't think it's even disputable who the most over and biggest star was from 1997-2002. While Rock was able to hold the people in a hand better than the Austin, Austin definitely was the bigger stars. This can be seen based on number of main events, merchandise sales, PPVs, and the one person who would know all this better than anyone else, Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon is the person who makes the most and stands to lose the most; he's the one who actually sees the revenue flow and Vince and Jim Ross (who I'm more skeptical of due to his close friendship) have always stated that Austin was the biggest star and biggest draw in Wrestling history.

For what it's worth, I still have Hogan as the bigger draw, since he had the biggest effect on actual drawing of crowds even though Austin did sell more merch and make the WWE more money.
 
Stone Cold's character never (successfully) evolved.

Rock's would change just enough, subtle differences while keeping the same identity.
 
SocraticMethod said:
You're not wrong. Austin was the guy. Rocky was no. 2.
Click to expand...
I found his yearly breakdown interesting. I would have to go back and watch. For me it was Austin number 1 from wm14 to wm17. That’s four mania. Then maybe rock surpasses him two years WM 18 and 18 but who cares fuck the rock and Austin.
 
lakersfan45 said:
I found his yearly breakdown interesting. I would have to go back and watch. For me it was Austin number 1 from wm14 to wm17. That’s four mania. Then maybe rock surpasses him two years WM 18 and 18 but who cares fuck the rock and Austin.
Click to expand...

You lost me at the end.
 
When wrestling was at its peak, who was on top?

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sure, Rock reinvented himself and had more longevity but no one was bigger than Austin when he was at the height of his powers.
 
The Reigns era has already been as long and is now longer than the Attitude era.
 
Nobody with the exception of maybe Hogan was bigger than Stone Cold. I hate to break it to you but just because the Rock is the black Bruce Willis it doesn't change the fact Stone Cold was the man and Rocky was on his coattails
 
Stevanchez said:
IMO, The Rock is the greatest pro-wrestler of all-time. The most entertaining wreslter I've seen. Greatest talker in pro-wrestling history, rivalled only by Flair. Easily would talk circles around any post attitude era star.

You could argue that Hogan, Austin, HHH, Cena, HBK, and Flair may have had bigger or as big personalities/fan followings, but they were not nearly as entertaining in the ring. Very plotting, slow, telegraphed, and unathletic when compared to The Rock.

Then, obviously, when you combine his WWE and post-WWE persona, he is by far the most famous pro-wrestler that has ever existed.
Click to expand...
He didn't have longevity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,266
Messages
56,249,308
Members
175,128
Latest member
Adventureseeker64

Share this page

Back
Top