The Rock was more over and a bigger star then Stone Cold in the attitude era

I've Just been watching all RAW/Smackdown and PPV's off the attirude era, what a great time to be a wrestling fan that was.Also Rock in 2000 was crazy over, by far the most over superstar in all of the attitude era, and yes i'm including Austin in that.In terms of star power and 'overness' between the two I'd have it as ;1998 - Stone Cold by far1999 - Austin had the first half, Rock the second, this is the most interesting year for me, though i'd have Austin ahead marginally2000 - Rock wins hands down, even after Austin returned at Unforgiven, Rock was on a different wavelength in terms of star power in 2000.2001 - Closer, but The Rock wins again, The E and Austin knew this which is why they turned him heel even though Rock was leaving.2002 - Not even close, Rock was by far the bigger star.2003 - Even as a heel Rock was the bigger star/deal.Rock in late 1999 overtook Austin and was the biggest superstar in the company bar none. He continued to make the company grow bigger and bigger in 00/01 and took it to new heights.Austin on the other hand wasn't the same from when he returned in late 00, mainly because he wasn't the man anymore and Rock (his arch rival) was the one everyone loved. He got stale and then turned heel. refused to job on many occasions and then pretty much retired.Austin was very insecure, he always wanted to come out on top and always booked strong even in defeat, thats why he dominated 90% of every match and feud he was in, thats why he buried Kane a day after he lost the title by winning it back, and thats mainly why he left the company by walking out in 02. He didn't like the booking and didn't want to job to Hall at Mania, Lesnar on RAW or HHH at Mania.He wasn't the main man anymore which is ironic as he became exactly what his heel character in 01 was, insecure. by 2002 he was below Rock, HHH and even Hogan.In regards to Rock now, i still love him but he's not the same, i hate the fact the he is all smiles now where as The Rock in 99 would NEVER smile, also he doesn't always refer to himself as a 3rd person anymore. He's not The Rock anymore, he's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.