Getting back into it after a 20ish year hiatus

Stopped watching completely after the attitude era, when it started to get lame as hell due to Benoit/Eddie/Roid controversy. but never stopped caring about PW, would still tune in for Wrestlemanias if I got lucky enough to remember it was coming up, and would rewatch the favorite matches from my childhood on youtube all the time.



Some time during the Cody/Roman build up I started to pay attention again. Mainly because I found out how long Romans rein had actually been, which I thought was interesting...but also because of The Rock showing up. I started paying yet more attention and watched Cody win at WM but still couldnt get into everything else. Watching the main event thats been building up for 2 years at WM is different than watching the stuff week in and week out.



but then.....



randomly, I was blessed by the youtube gods with a full video of Drew Mcintyre vs CM Punk, HIAC.



I was bored at the time and figured fuck it, Punk is a great talent. could pass the time by.



I can say with zero hesitation that is in the top 10 of best wrestling matches I have ever seen in my life. Not just as good as "back in my day" but better all of it sans the absolute timeless matches. the pace, the STORY, the moves, the psychology, the BLOOD. absolutely with out a shadow of a doubt one of the best matches I have ever seen. just as good as say, Austin/Bret WM. and BETTER than something like HBK vs Undertaker



Ive been binge watching WWE since then. not just big matches but even promos and stuff too. I feel like with Vinve gone and HHH at the wheel, the PG era finally fucking off, and the insane amount of talent its a prefect time to jump back in. I just wonder, what have I missed while Ive been gone? maybe my favorite match of all time has happened and I dont even know it