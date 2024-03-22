The Roadhouse 'Reboot' was just as good/better than the original - Change my mind

With the 'reboot'/'reimagination' of the Roadhouse movie releasing today on Amazon streaming, I have been seeing a LOT of hate and disdain for it already.



I am merely 3/4 of the way through, and I must say - as a die hard fan of the original (I wore that VHS tape the fuck out) I too am a fan of this 'reboot' but for different reasons.



I think that any fan of the original Swayze pic can agree that it was cheesy as fuck man.

"Pain don't hurt" "We will be nice, until its time to not be nice"

Please let us (as predominantly fucking GenX grown ups) agree that the acting was on par with WWF (yes, going back that far) level acting. I loved the movie for its fantasy/pseudo reality based situations and the action packed violence. But make no mistake, if the likes of Jeff Whitley and Sam Elliott weren't in the original it would have been meh at best.



This 'reboot' isn't even supposed to remotely mimic the OG.



Sure there are similarities, but fuck man... You almost can't (or don't want to) touch or try to outcheese/act the likes of Pat, or the other mediocre actors in this film.



I think Jake Gyllenhaal is the equivalent to Sam Elliott in terms of star power, or at least acting proweress in this film.

Lean into the difference and fantasy of it and you too will like it.



Its not like the "Transformers" reboots from Micrap Bae.

Because Bumblebee was never a fucking Camaro.