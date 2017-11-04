Update: November 15, 2017



Amazon's LORD OF THE RINGS TV Series Budget Could Possibly Hit $1 Billion

Update: November 3, 2017

Amazon, Warner Bros. in Talks for THE LORD OF THE RINGS Series Adaptation

Amazon Studios announced Nov. 13 that it is teaming with the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien, publisher HarperCollins and New Line Cinema to bringto TV with a multiple-season commitment. That news followed Disney CEO Bob Iger's Nov. 9 reveal that the company would create a live-actionseries for its forthcoming subscription video service.The big bets by streaming services new and established on well-known IP come after CBS All Access set new subscriber records for its SVOD service with the launch of, the first new live-action series in the franchise in decades (it already has been renewed for a second season)."The shift is the speed of things," ICM Partners managing director Chris Silbermann tells. "Now there is so much pressure to move the needle quickly, so this rush to big shows, big franchises, big budgets, big talent is all about making noise and making it fast."Amazon's megadeal foris believed to be for five seasons — plus a potential spinoff — with insiders putting the price tag for global rights at around $250 million. Once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in, the total for theseries — which will be set in Middle-earth and explore storylines preceding— could hit $1 billion. Yes, $1 billion for a TV show."This is a unique opportunity to tell new stories in a magical world that is a global phenomenon," Amazon head of scripted Sharon Tal Yguado tellsin justifying the deal. "As we build our diverse portfolio of programming, we are making some of our big bets on tentpole series."The push for major IP comes as the TV landscape has evolved from a passive position ("All content is good content") to one more active, as viewers must decide which of 500-plus scripted options to keep up with. Says Silbermann, "The new world is built on value creation and things that get viewers' attention."Warner Bros. Television and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a series based on the late author'snovels. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said by sources with knowledge of the situation to be personally involved in the negotiations, which are still in very early stages. No deal has been set.The studio and the Tolkien estate have been shopping a series based on the classic fantasy novels and their assortment of hobbits, wizards, and warriors, sparking a competitive situation from which Amazon has emerged as the frontrunner. Representatives for Amazon and Warner Bros. declined to comment.It is uncommon for Bezos — known to be a fan of high fantasy and science fiction — to involve himself personally in dealmaking for Amazon Studios. But talks forcome at an uncommon moment for the e-commerce giant's video-entertainment division. Last month Amazon Studios flushed its executive ranks, with president Roy Price, head of scripted Joe Lewis, and head of unscripted Conrad Riggs all departing. Price's departure came just days after he was suspended on the heels of a sexual harassment allegation made against him by a producer on the company's original series. Lewis and Riggs' departures followed a week later.But the pursuit ofis in line with a new programming mandate dictated this year by Bezos, who, months before Price departed, ordered him to shift Amazon Studios away from niche, naturalistic series such asandand toward large-scale genre programming with potential for broad international appeal. As part of that shift, Amazon canceled two series, Z: The Beginning of Everything and, and began shifting resources away from Lewis' development team and to a unit led by event-series exec Sharon Tal Yguado. With Lewis' departure, Tal Yguado was named head of scripted series, reporting to Price's interim replacement, Amazon Studios COO Albert Cheng.The fact that aseries is being shopped by Warner Bros. marks a thaw in the relationship between the studio and the Tolkien estate, which in July settled a massive lawsuit that had dragged on since 2012. The dispute, with Tolkien's heirs and publisher HarperCollins on one side and Warner Bros. — which produced director Peter Jackon's live-action feature film adaptations ofand its prequel,— on the other, stemmed from the use characters from the movies in online slot machines and other games.Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but a legal filing stated that no fees or costs were to be awarded by the court and that no party was entitled to recover fees or costs.