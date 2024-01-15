The RETVRN to TRVE STRENGTH

xPINKx
i like turtles
It's been a long while since I logged here, since I'll be doing my own programming this year I might as well start a log again.
Main focus is rugby, in 2023 I followed a rugby-specific program with great success but things got very bland and boring at some point as the less time-consuming programming became repetitive.
My training week will look something like this:
Su Lower, Accessories Upper
Mo 1h BJJ
Tu Rugby Practice
We Rest
Th Rugby Practice
Fr Upper, Accessories Lower
Sa "Athletic" Day/Game Day
This might very well change at some point, but I'd like it to work. Strength sessions will be an explosive lift for some doubles or triples, two strength movements at a rather chill progression followed by accessories for some sets of ten. Athletic Day is sprints, throws and jumps.
I'll be starting this cycle on Sunday and use this log to keep track of a bunch of things, I hope it'll be an entertaining read.
