The RETVRN to TRVE STRENGTH

It's been a long while since I logged here, since I'll be doing my own programming this year I might as well start a log again.

Main focus is rugby, in 2023 I followed a rugby-specific program with great success but things got very bland and boring at some point as the less time-consuming programming became repetitive.

My training week will look something like this:

Su Lower, Accessories Upper

Mo 1h BJJ

Tu Rugby Practice

We Rest

Th Rugby Practice

Fr Upper, Accessories Lower

Sa "Athletic" Day/Game Day



This might very well change at some point, but I'd like it to work. Strength sessions will be an explosive lift for some doubles or triples, two strength movements at a rather chill progression followed by accessories for some sets of ten. Athletic Day is sprints, throws and jumps.



I'll be starting this cycle on Sunday and use this log to keep track of a bunch of things, I hope it'll be an entertaining read.