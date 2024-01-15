The RETVRN to TRVE STRENGTH

It's been a long while since I logged here, since I'll be doing my own programming this year I might as well start a log again.
Main focus is rugby, in 2023 I followed a rugby-specific program with great success but things got very bland and boring at some point as the less time-consuming programming became repetitive.
My training week will look something like this:
Su Lower, Accessories Upper
Mo 1h BJJ
Tu Rugby Practice
We Rest
Th Rugby Practice
Fr Upper, Accessories Lower
Sa "Athletic" Day/Game Day

This might very well change at some point, but I'd like it to work. Strength sessions will be an explosive lift for some doubles or triples, two strength movements at a rather chill progression followed by accessories for some sets of ten. Athletic Day is sprints, throws and jumps.

I'll be starting this cycle on Sunday and use this log to keep track of a bunch of things, I hope it'll be an entertaining read.
 
Power Clean
70,75,80x3
Squat
130x2x6
RDL
140x2x6
BTN Press/Clean High Pull
40x10x3
CG Bench/Inverted Row
60/BWx10x3
Pulldown
75,70,65x10
Tibialis/Ankle work, Front Loaded Carries

Decent first session, gotta get used to the volume again. Pump after cg bench and inverted rows was so nasty I skipped bis and tris.
 
First rugby session 2024, roughly 10 weeks of preseason ahead
Basic passing, attacking shape, defensive system. Two conditioning blocks with sprints, I did pretty well, especially considering how little conditioning work I did.
 
Rugby practice: Basics, one sprint/conditioning block, lineouts. Managed to get to the "first team starters"-lineout during training, which is pretty nice. I'll join the first team testing day on Sunday: 1RM squat and bench, yo-yo test and some basketball after.
 
Morning: 20min fasted on the spin bike

BTN Push Press
70,75,80x3

Pendlay Row/Bench
70x2x6

Bulgarian Split Squat
20x10/10x3

Good Morning
50x10x3

Kept everything quite light, I'm really feeling the return to the pitch, legs are shot and I'll have to max out on Sunday
 
Morning: fasted "brisk walk" for an hour
 
