The return of Slayer !

This is some real news !! It comes to no surprise to me though coz knowing Tom Araya's philosophy of life and rock, I just knew 100% Slayer's was a fake split !
A band like that would never have truly fallen apart even if they wanted to :):).
Slayer. Testament and Megadeth are 3 of my fav metal bands out there !Slayer.jpgPlaying-With-Dolls.jpgThreshold.jpg
SLAYER reuniting for 2024 Louder Than Life and Riot Fest

Yes. It's real.
Slayer died with Hanneman imo but will be nice for young guns to catch a reunion version. Saw them with Clutch and System of a Down as openers @ 9:30 Club many years ago. I grew up in clubs and it was easily one of the most brutal shows I've ever been to.
 
Slayer died with Hanneman imo but will be nice for young guns to catch a reunion version. Saw them with Clutch and System of a Down as openers @ 9:30 Club many years ago. I grew up in clubs and it was easily one of the most brutal shows I've ever been to.
Tom Araya IS Slayer .....he is probably the greatest metal frontmen out there after RJD. As long as Tom's there, Slayer will NEVER die :):)
 
Tom Araya IS Slayer .....he is probably the greatest metal frontmen out there after RJD. As long as Tom's there, Slayer will NEVER die :):)
I hear ya. I don't think you can replace Jeff or Tom and they'd still have Lombardo in a perfect world. Also, I dislike King. I have my reasons.
 
Who tf is rjd

Wait Ronnie James dio?

You think he’s the greatest metal frontman?
 
