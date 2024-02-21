The return of Slayer !

triptych
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2023
- Messages
- 3,161
- Reaction score
- 3,398
This is some real news !! It comes to no surprise to me though coz knowing Tom Araya's philosophy of life and rock, I just knew 100% Slayer's was a fake split !
A band like that would never have truly fallen apart even if they wanted to .
Slayer. Testament and Megadeth are 3 of my fav metal bands out there !
A band like that would never have truly fallen apart even if they wanted to .
Slayer. Testament and Megadeth are 3 of my fav metal bands out there !
Last edited: