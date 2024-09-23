The Reddit hive mind

I've been frequenting Reddit the past couple of months and its been quite the experience. I think I've figured out why it has such a bad reputation.



There tends to be at least two subreddits for any given topic, on opposite sides of the issue. For example, the Lord of the Rings television show Rings of Power has two subreddits. LOTR_on_Prime and RingsofPower. LOTR_on_Prime seems to consist solely of people who love the show and RingsofPower consists solely of haters. The people on reddit who watch the show segregated into two separate echo chambers, and both places suck to post at if you aren't either a stan or a hater.



I don't particularly like being in an echo chamber, so I've tried to post in the subreddits that have a different opinion than mine. If you do that you get immediately hit with downvotes and negative karma. Had I made the same topics in the alternative subreddit I would have been showered with likes. The way the Reddit karma system operates actively punishes debate and pushes people to find echo chambers and farm positive karma by only interacting with people who agree with them. This seems to be a system specific to Reddit and imo that's why it is inferior to forums. On Sherdog there is one section for each topic. You don't get to create your own safe space where you are free from dissenting opinion.