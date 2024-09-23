The Reddit hive mind

I've been frequenting Reddit the past couple of months and its been quite the experience. I think I've figured out why it has such a bad reputation.

There tends to be at least two subreddits for any given topic, on opposite sides of the issue. For example, the Lord of the Rings television show Rings of Power has two subreddits. LOTR_on_Prime and RingsofPower. LOTR_on_Prime seems to consist solely of people who love the show and RingsofPower consists solely of haters. The people on reddit who watch the show segregated into two separate echo chambers, and both places suck to post at if you aren't either a stan or a hater.

I don't particularly like being in an echo chamber, so I've tried to post in the subreddits that have a different opinion than mine. If you do that you get immediately hit with downvotes and negative karma. Had I made the same topics in the alternative subreddit I would have been showered with likes. The way the Reddit karma system operates actively punishes debate and pushes people to find echo chambers and farm positive karma by only interacting with people who agree with them. This seems to be a system specific to Reddit and imo that's why it is inferior to forums. On Sherdog there is one section for each topic. You don't get to create your own safe space where you are free from dissenting opinion.
 
I only go to Reddit when I'm searching for something in tech, hacks, pirating, and teh pr0n
 
It will be fun when the boardroom /investors say reddit needs more republican leaning users.
 
That's nothing compared to the Star Wars subs. The main one r/Starwars is astroturfed with LF employees, then you have r/saltierthancrait a sub for those that hate Disney Star Wars, then there is r/saltierthankrayt a hate sub on r/saltierthancrait that is devoted to anything Disney Star Wars, then there is r/saltierthankrait which is a hate sub on r/saltierthancrait and hates Disney Star Wars, then there's r/StarwarsCantina which is a sub that unconditionally loves Disney Star Wars and thinks even r/Starwars is too toxic and negative towards Disney Star Wars, then there's r/StarWarsLeaks which is just r/StarwarsCantina but also a rumor sub.

Additionally, you have a bunch of meme subs and subs for each individual project. And the Infamous and multi-timed banned /Legoyoda 4chan inspired subs.
 
Reddit has been cancer for a decade. Just go on discord.
 
I tried going on Reddit a few times, too ugly and displeasing to the eye with a confusing overly complicated layout, ole Pete aint got time for that nonsense
 
Reddit has been cancer for a decade. Just go on discord.
I tried going on Discord a few months ago, holy moley, talk about confusing, I had no idea where to even start, gave up after like two seconds
 
I tried going on Reddit a few times, too ugly and displeasing to the eye with a confusing overly complicated layout, ole Pete aint got time for that nonsense
That's where your precious "colonizer" maps come from though.
 
