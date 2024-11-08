Social Figured out why reddit such a snowflake website

CrimsonFan

CrimsonFan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 1, 2009
Messages
23,018
Reaction score
8,128
I've had a reddit account for a number of years. It always kind of baffled me as to why it was such a liberal website. I mean it seems like just about everyone on there had very leftist views.


Which I just ignored.. I'm not even really conservative.. I might lean that way but overall I just don't care that much. I mainly just stayed in subreddits that interested me talking about sports, music, and whatnot


Well election night I stumbled into the politics sub... reading everyone's reaction to the election in the live thread. All night long every post was "calm down it's still early!!"

"It's like you've never seen an election before, it's early!!"


So when trump was announced the winner, I said one thing. My only political post in years of reddit.

I said

"It's still early guys!!"


And I was permanently banned from the entire website. (Not just the sub). With no reason stated.

.....
 
Great story. Could’ve used a vampire or something though.
 
CrimsonFan said:
I've had a reddit account for a number of years. It always kind of baffled me as to why it was such a liberal website. I mean it seems like just about everyone on there had very leftist views.


Which I just ignored.. I'm not even really conservative.. I might lean that way but overall I just don't care that much. I mainly just stayed in subreddits that interested me talking about sports, music, and whatnot


Well election night I stumbled into the politics sub... reading everyone's reaction to the election in the live thread. All night long every post was "calm down it's still early!!"

"It's like you've never seen an election before, it's early!!"


So when trump was announced the winner, I said one thing. My only political post in years of reddit.

I said

"It's still early guys!!"


And I was permanently banned from the entire website. (Not just the sub). With no reason stated.

.....
Click to expand...

So what did you figure out?
 
CrimsonFan said:
I've had a reddit account for a number of years. It always kind of baffled me as to why it was such a liberal website. I mean it seems like just about everyone on there had very leftist views.


Which I just ignored.. I'm not even really conservative.. I might lean that way but overall I just don't care that much. I mainly just stayed in subreddits that interested me talking about sports, music, and whatnot


Well election night I stumbled into the politics sub... reading everyone's reaction to the election in the live thread. All night long every post was "calm down it's still early!!"

"It's like you've never seen an election before, it's early!!"


So when trump was announced the winner, I said one thing. My only political post in years of reddit.

I said

"It's still early guys!!"


And I was permanently banned from the entire website. (Not just the sub). With no reason stated.

.....
Click to expand...


first-time-really.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Social The GOAT political radio show is over.
Replies
19
Views
812
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,691
Messages
56,473,084
Members
175,241
Latest member
GetSomeSuga

Share this page

Back
Top