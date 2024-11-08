I've had a reddit account for a number of years. It always kind of baffled me as to why it was such a liberal website. I mean it seems like just about everyone on there had very leftist views.





Which I just ignored.. I'm not even really conservative.. I might lean that way but overall I just don't care that much. I mainly just stayed in subreddits that interested me talking about sports, music, and whatnot





Well election night I stumbled into the politics sub... reading everyone's reaction to the election in the live thread. All night long every post was "calm down it's still early!!"



"It's like you've never seen an election before, it's early!!"





So when trump was announced the winner, I said one thing. My only political post in years of reddit.



I said



"It's still early guys!!"





And I was permanently banned from the entire website. (Not just the sub). With no reason stated.



.....