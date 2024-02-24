The rankings are a joke due to fighter inactivity

Theres this problem where fighters are inactive and still assumed to be good years later. Ryan Bader getting easily KO'd today exemplifies this trend. We all saw him get KO'd by Corey Anderson 3 years ago. Then afterwards he defended his heavyweight title twice but only once per year against two 46 year olds. And Bellator expected us to believe he was the best heavyweight outside of the UFC. He likely hasn't been the best heavyweight in Bellator for at least 3 years. He dragged that shit out for as long as he could.

Same applies to the UFC with Stipe, Ortega, Colby, etc. These fighters who sit out for years not fighting but maintaining high rankings because the company wants them to. This shit needs to change. There needs to be an official policy. My suggestion is an automatic removal from the rankings if the fighter hasn't won a fight in a year.
 
They've always been a joke. It's MMA media that do the rankings. Most of them are tuf era. And prolly have favorites.ie, who gives them interviews etc
 
Why you disagree with Ortega in the rankings? Didn't you hear he beat Frankie Edgar 6 years ago??!?! Should lock him up a top 5 spot atleast 'til 2030 regardless if he fights or not.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Company rankings are literal hype tools for marks.

The only ones I'll give a bit of weight to are fightmatrix rankings, but they still aren't be all end all of discussions.

Rankings should simply be based on activity. 364 days inactive? You lose your rank.
I agree, but I don't think rankings should only be based on activity. I think you meant that inactivity should be a factor in the rankings, or rather a much bigger factor than it currently is.

I think a year is a good starting point, but how do we account for legitimate injuries? Or do we just count them as being inactive? How about contract disputes? If the UFC is fucking around a fighter because he won't sign a 12 fight deal and they offer him random bullshit fights they know he won't take, then how do we factor that in?

I think it will just turn to what it is now, a promotional tool that the UFC uses that is partly results based and partly marketing/entertainment based.
 
Doesn’t matter where they rank fighters since rankings don’t matter when they are making title fights anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️
 
conor mcgregor was still ranked as of july last year. top 15. prior to 2023 he was in the top 10. anyone who thinks he as a fighter should even be ranked at LW when he is 1-3 since 2017 should be slapped. if you even pay attention with little to no effort you understand the rankings are a fucking joke. he was ranked for 2 years without a fight coming off 2 losses, and you all are just now bitching cause ortega is still ranked....
 
The Siege said:
I think a year is a good starting point, but how do we account for legitimate injuries? Or do we just count them as being inactive? How about contract disputes? If the UFC is fucking around a fighter because he won't sign a 12 fight deal and they offer him random bullshit fights they know he won't take, then how do we factor that in?
The UFC already does this for fighters they don't like. Anyone remember when they removed Leon Edwards from the rankings for a brief period for turning down a fight with Khamzat? And they recently removed Esparza because she announced she had a kid. Just make it consistent. Ortega and Stipe shouldn't be ranked.
 
