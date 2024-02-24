The rankings are a joke due to fighter inactivity

Theres this problem where fighters are inactive and still assumed to be good years later. Ryan Bader getting easily KO'd today exemplifies this trend. We all saw him get KO'd by Corey Anderson 3 years ago. Then afterwards he defended his heavyweight title twice but only once per year against two 46 year olds. And Bellator expected us to believe he was the best heavyweight outside of the UFC. He likely hasn't been the best heavyweight in Bellator for at least 3 years. He dragged that shit out for as long as he could.



Same applies to the UFC with Stipe, Ortega, Colby, etc. These fighters who sit out for years not fighting but maintaining high rankings because the company wants them to. This shit needs to change. There needs to be an official policy. My suggestion is an automatic removal from the rankings if the fighter hasn't won a fight in a year.