The UFC rankings are still a huge joke

Xoleth

Xoleth

inb4 rankings don't matter (they kind of do, actually)

Stipe Miocic is ranked 4th at HW.
It's 2024 and his last win has been in 2020.
4 years without a win and he is still being ranked.
All his past opponents are guys that are no longer in the UFC (mostly retired)... well, except Arlo who is still in UFC and who's last finish was in 2015.
You would think he would be cut from the rankings 2 years ago for being inactive.
It reminds you about the times when Cain was still ranked, although injured and inactive for several years.

Kamaru Usman is ranked 1st at WW.
His last win was in 2021, 3 years ago, when he beat Colby.
Since then, he has gone 0-3.
And still he is better ranked than guys who are on big winning streaks: JDM, Shavkat, Belal.
Just because years ago he was a champion, beating Jorge and Colby.
 
Where would you rank Stipe and Usman? Just curious.
 
Is Usman the #1 welterweight in actuality? Probably not. But his last loss at 170 was a majority decision. Who should be in the #1 spot, Belal or Shavkat? Maybe they'd beat Usman if they were to match up in the near future but neither guy has that signature win to this point to surpass Usman's body of work in the division and take the #1 spot imo.

Usman probably loses his next fight anyways and then he'll probably drop down the rankings finally.
 
Stipe is an inactive fighter.
My two cents: if you don't fight for 2 years (no matter the issue) you should be out of the rankings.
I don't see him in the rankings. At all.

Usman is 0-3.
Belal, Shavkat, JDM should be ranked better than him.
So 4th or 5th.
 
Thats valid, thanks.
 
Rankings wise

- Belal's best win is either one armed Burns, Brady, or Luque back when he had momentum
- Shavkat's best win is old Wonderboy or Neal
- JDM's best win is Burns coming off a loss and an injury

They all probably beat Usman at this point head to head sure but none of them have that win to justify giving them the #1 spot.
 
