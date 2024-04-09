The UFC rankings are still a huge joke

inb4 rankings don't matter (they kind of do, actually)



Stipe Miocic is ranked 4th at HW.

It's 2024 and his last win has been in 2020.

4 years without a win and he is still being ranked.

All his past opponents are guys that are no longer in the UFC (mostly retired)... well, except Arlo who is still in UFC and who's last finish was in 2015.

You would think he would be cut from the rankings 2 years ago for being inactive.

It reminds you about the times when Cain was still ranked, although injured and inactive for several years.



Kamaru Usman is ranked 1st at WW.

His last win was in 2021, 3 years ago, when he beat Colby.

Since then, he has gone 0-3.

And still he is better ranked than guys who are on big winning streaks: JDM, Shavkat, Belal.

Just because years ago he was a champion, beating Jorge and Colby.