The Prestige is Christopher Nolan's best movie hands down. It's flawless

"Are you watching closely?"



Holy crap this movie is PERFECT! Endlessly rewatchable and layered so deeply that you can pick up on somethkng new after every rewatch. It's a period piece that doesn't hit you over the head with the fact that it is a period piece. It's a mystery thriller set in the real world that all of a sudden leaps head-first into a science fiction story (or does it?) It's told out of order and it's got unreliable narrators, so who the fuck knows what to believe.....which fits the premise perfectly! And Nolan flat out dares the audience to figure it out. "You're looking for the secret. But you won't find it. Because you're not REALLY looking."



I can't overstate how awesome this movie is. It's criminally underrated. It's all but forgotten about these days. It came out in 06 FFS and almost nobody ever talks about it. And it is worth talking about! Imo it is one of THE most PERFECT....and I don't use that term lightly....PERFECT films I've ever seen!





And there is a theory going around that is interesting. And I've rewatched the film with this theory in mind, and it DOES fit. The theory states that Tesla's machine doesn't work at all. There are no clones of Angier. The hats and black cats that Angier sees at Tesla's estate in Colorado are just props that Tesla and his companion have placed there to fool Angier. Which makes perfect sense, and fits in with the theme of the film. And if you rewatch the film, notice that Andy Serkis' character takes Angier's top hat from him the moment he arrives at Tesla's estate. It's the moment just before Angier meets Tesla as Tesla is walking through the sparks from his own machine. It'd be so easy for them to have done. Plus think about the probability that Tesla nor his assistant would ever walk outside and notice all those top hats and cats sitting there, right outside the gate. They would definitely have seen those at some point before Angier arrived. So they fooled Angier. OR, Angier is lying in his diary (unreliable narrator) and what Borden is reading out of Angier's diary as he is sitting in prison is straight up bullshit. And what Borden's twin sees at the end (the tanks filled with Angier duplicates) are actually wax works created by Angier.



Idk if this theory holds any water (pun intended) but it's worth pondering. Either way, this film is fantastic. 10/10. Literally one of the best movies ever made, imo. And it doesn't get the credit it deserves....YET! Let's talk about it