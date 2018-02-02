The Prestige is Christopher Nolan's best movie hands down. It's flawless

"Are you watching closely?"

Holy crap this movie is PERFECT! Endlessly rewatchable and layered so deeply that you can pick up on somethkng new after every rewatch. It's a period piece that doesn't hit you over the head with the fact that it is a period piece. It's a mystery thriller set in the real world that all of a sudden leaps head-first into a science fiction story (or does it?) It's told out of order and it's got unreliable narrators, so who the fuck knows what to believe.....which fits the premise perfectly! And Nolan flat out dares the audience to figure it out. "You're looking for the secret. But you won't find it. Because you're not REALLY looking."

I can't overstate how awesome this movie is. It's criminally underrated. It's all but forgotten about these days. It came out in 06 FFS and almost nobody ever talks about it. And it is worth talking about! Imo it is one of THE most PERFECT....and I don't use that term lightly....PERFECT films I've ever seen!


And there is a theory going around that is interesting. And I've rewatched the film with this theory in mind, and it DOES fit. The theory states that Tesla's machine doesn't work at all. There are no clones of Angier. The hats and black cats that Angier sees at Tesla's estate in Colorado are just props that Tesla and his companion have placed there to fool Angier. Which makes perfect sense, and fits in with the theme of the film. And if you rewatch the film, notice that Andy Serkis' character takes Angier's top hat from him the moment he arrives at Tesla's estate. It's the moment just before Angier meets Tesla as Tesla is walking through the sparks from his own machine. It'd be so easy for them to have done. Plus think about the probability that Tesla nor his assistant would ever walk outside and notice all those top hats and cats sitting there, right outside the gate. They would definitely have seen those at some point before Angier arrived. So they fooled Angier. OR, Angier is lying in his diary (unreliable narrator) and what Borden is reading out of Angier's diary as he is sitting in prison is straight up bullshit. And what Borden's twin sees at the end (the tanks filled with Angier duplicates) are actually wax works created by Angier.

Idk if this theory holds any water (pun intended) but it's worth pondering. Either way, this film is fantastic. 10/10. Literally one of the best movies ever made, imo. And it doesn't get the credit it deserves....YET! Let's talk about it



prestige-movie-title.jpg



22-light-field1.png
 
Dunkirk is his best work.

But The Prestige is excellent.
 
Great movie. For me it always nagged me that from Jackmans point of view, he'd basically be killing himself whenever he used the machine.

It's like this. When he uses the machine the first time, he shoots the "other". It doesn't matter who's the original and who's the clone. What matters is that the surviving Jackman used the machine and from his point of view he'd think that he'd stay in the same place and the machine would create a clone elsewhere. So putting the drowning tank underneath the stage is essentially committing suicide. But the movie portrays it as him not knowing which Jackman he is.

It bothered me but doesn't detract enough from the film as a whole not to enjoy it.
 
Dark Knight is better, but Prestige is pretty good. Inception is not bad either.
 
Jackman's character doesn't trust himself enough to let an exact duplicate of himself live....which says a lot and is really interesting, character-wise.

And he (Angier) ordered exactly 100 performances at the theater he was doing the trick at, limiting the engagement, because he knew Borden would HAVE to show up at some point soon. He knew Borden (Bale) couldn't resist finding out Angier's secret method at some point. So Angier killed "himself" 100 times because he never knew exactly when Borden would show up, go underneath the stage and end up being framed for Angier's "murder."
 
It is perhaps his best movie, along with Memento and Batman Begins.

Dark Knight, Interstellar snd Dunkirk are extremely overrated. Dunkirk is incredibly boring, almost unwatchable. 20 second shots of Tom Hardy's covered mouth and his eyes searching the horizon. Fuck off.

Inception is shit. Total pretentious shit. One exposition after another, while fucking Leo Dicaprio could have his kids flown to him.

The Dark Knight Rises is also complete shit, so stupid and badly made.

Nolan is one of the most overrated directors of all time. He is actually a 3rd tier or 4th tier director.
 
this movie sucked balls.

So all of a sudden, this dude could create a cloning machine? If he could do that, why not a flying machine or an invisible machine? Seems like they added that part just to make the twist work, kinda like a deus ex machina
 
Agree with Batman Begins being better than The Dark Knight, and I love Memento.

Haven't seen Dunkirk.

Agree that Inception was kind of shit. Great idea, terrible execution. Also bad casting with Leo...just not the right guy for the role of Cobb.

Also, in Inception....I rewatched it recently and I'm 100% convinced that the entire freaking movie is a dream and Cobb is in limbo the entire time, and everything we, the audience, sees....is in Cobb's limbo. But yeah, Inception was not all that good and could've been a lot better.
 
He accidentally created a cloning machine while trying to make a teleportation machine.

It's a great movie BTW.
 
It was a fantastic film. I agree. It’s his best film
 
Thats still weird. If they are in a world with teleportation machines and cloning machines, then where are the aliens? Where is Dominic Toretto driving a car through a building? Where are the super heroes?
 
The entire cloning machine part was when Borden (Bale) was reading Angier's diary. And both times each man read the other mans diary, it was clearly told that each man INTENDED for the other man to read his diary....which makes everything Angier and Borden said in their diaries, unreliable. Which means, when Borden read Angier's diary, the part about Tesla's machine might have been utter bullshit...which would keep the entire film grounded in the real world, just as it had been all along.

I'm probably not explaining this well, but I hope you get what I'm saying
 
Haven't watched it since it came out, but, this is the third time in 2 days people have mentioned it, so, I'm going to watch it again. I remember liking it but not being surprised by the twist ending. I felt like it was already explained and it didn't qualify as a wtf moment to me.
 
