Movies Is the MTV movie awards finished?

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,793
Reaction score
3,496
There will be no MTV movie awards this year. Online it says they're trying to reimagine the format. Honestly, it seems like they're kicking the can down the road and the shows falling ratings show that if has no future. Plus it's an expensive show for Paramount to put on and lots of celebs are paid to show up.

Will anyone of you miss this award show this year?

For me, im glad its not on this year and hopefully it's finished. Who cares about the best film kiss.

1000000890.png
 
It started out as the anti awards show. They had categories that people actually cared about and gave awards to find that were ignored by the academy. And they had actual good musical performances.

But like everything else, it got stale after the 90's.
 
That shit hasn't been relevant since 2010 at the latest.
 
If people say the Oscars are in the decline, then there's no hope for the mtv movie awards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,510
Messages
55,987,127
Members
175,026
Latest member
Conor McHardR

Share this page

Back
Top