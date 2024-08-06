There will be no MTV movie awards this year. Online it says they're trying to reimagine the format. Honestly, it seems like they're kicking the can down the road and the shows falling ratings show that if has no future. Plus it's an expensive show for Paramount to put on and lots of celebs are paid to show up.Will anyone of you miss this award show this year?For me, im glad its not on this year and hopefully it's finished. Who cares about the best film kiss.