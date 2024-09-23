The onus is on the striker to work on his takedown defense

How pathetic that they only work on hitting the pads and mitts but don't put any focus on sprawling? The name of the game is to prevent others from implementing their game and then igniting your own offense.



Must be very easy to stand there and just hit pads all day while their coach yells 'good job' 'excellent' 'nice combo' ... where is the effort in that?



It's pathetic when they ignore such a large part of their craft and then try to put the blame on others instead of accepting the flaws in their own skills and game plan...