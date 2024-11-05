Who are the fighters who are credited with changing the "meta" of MMA and should someone else get credit?

Mark Coleman is credited with ground and pound.



Maurice Smith is credited with figuring out how to beat Mark Coleman (strikers beating wrestlers).



Chuck Liddel is credited with cage-walking back to their feet



I've seen Chuck and Mirko Filopevic credited with sprawling on wrestlers.



Miletich and his gym popularized point-fighting.



Khabib is credited with Dagestani handcuffs.



Cain popularized wall'n'stall, but I'm pretty sure it's probably someone like Randy who came up with it.



Randy is credited with bringing dirty boxing to the game.



I'm not sure if the last two changed the game, but the others were damn influential. For awhile I thought Jon was going to popularize oblique kicks to the knee, but his game-changing meta is all about getting away with PEDs and fouls.



Who else was influential or who rightfully deserves credit for these developments?