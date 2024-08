He took down Jan for almost 3 rounds. Even in his loss to Craig still controlled him longer on the ground. Also has pretty much taken down all his opponents in the UFC so far, except for a few. If you look around LHW, not too many guys who control people on the ground.



He did only start wrestling in college, but the fact he learned in Dagestan who are some of the best, he was good enough to win championships back in 2013.