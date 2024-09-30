The Movie Cobra with Stallone

I noticed a couple things while watching this old 80s classic.In the scene where he goes to his apartment…1. He cuts one slice of pizza in half with scissors!Why cut an already pre-cut single slice of pizza?2. He keeps his gun cleaning kit in the freezer in an egg crate container! Who keeps their eggs in the freezer?3. He eats the pizza with his gloves on!Who were the New World Order cult killers anyway?