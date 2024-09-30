The Movie Cobra with Stallone

I noticed a couple things while watching this old 80s classic.

In the scene where he goes to his apartment…

1. He cuts one slice of pizza in half with scissors!
Why cut an already pre-cut single slice of pizza?

2. He keeps his gun cleaning kit in the freezer in an egg crate container! Who keeps their eggs in the freezer?

3. He eats the pizza with his gloves on!

Who were the New World Order cult killers anyway?

IMG_5886.jpeg
 
Just learned something today

Development and writing​

When Sylvester Stallone was signed to play the lead in Beverly Hills Cop, he decided to rewrite the script almost completely, removing nearly all the comedic aspects and turning it into an action movie that he felt was better suited to him. The studio read his revised script and rejected it.[8] The proposed action scenes would have increased the budget far beyond what they planned.[2] Stallone later channeled his ideas for it into an original script.[7] When Stallone left Beverly Hills Cop, Eddie Murphy was brought in to play the lead role.[9]

The novel A Running Duck by Paula Gosling was cited as source material, enough so that she received a screen credit.
 
It takes place around Christmas so it's one of my go-to Christmastime action movies along with Die Hard 1-2, I Come in Peace, and Invasion U.S.A.

I think the topic came up earlier this year and I mentioned then that Cobra's partner (played by Reni Santoni) was Dirty Harry's partner in the original Dirty Harry. Both times he got shot by the bad guy and lived though.
 
Really stretching the meaning of classic
 
