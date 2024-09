The Movie Cobra with Stallone

Development and writing​

Just learned something todayWhen Sylvester Stallone was signed to play the lead in, he decided to rewrite the script almost completely, removing nearly all the comedic aspects and turning it into an action movie that he felt was better suited to him. The studio read his revised script and rejected it. [8] The proposed action scenes would have increased the budget far beyond what they planned. [2] Stallone later channeled his ideas for it into an original script. [7] When Stallone left Eddie Murphy was brought in to play the lead role. [9] The novelby Paula Gosling was cited as source material, enough so that she received a screen credit.