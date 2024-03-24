The Most Popular Song Each Month since Jan. 1980

What I’m taking from this is mainstream music has been utter garbage since 2000.
 
I propose a game. Everyone post the song for each year they think has aged the worst, and which has aged the best.

I'll post a template in this spoiler so that you can copy/paste to save you some time. Don't have to do the whole thing. Just a decade is fine. I'll try doing it all in parts, myself.
1980:
1981:
1982:
1983:
1984:
1985:
1986:
1987:
1988:
1989:
1990:
1991:
1992:
1993:
1994:
1995:
1996:
1997:
1998:
1999:
2000:
2001:
2002:
2003:
2004:
2005:
2006:
2007:
2008:
2009:
2010:
2011:
2012:
2013:
2014:
2015:
2016:
2017:
2018:
2019:
2020:
2021:
2022:
2023:

WORST
1980: "Coming Up" by Paul McCartney
1981: "Woman" by John Lennon
1982: "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago
1983: "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney ft. Michael Jackson
1984: "Self Control" by Laura Branigan
1985: "We are the World" by U.S.A. for Africa
1986: "That's What Friends are For" by Dionne Warwick & Friends
1987: "Alone" by Heart
1988: "One More Try" or "Monkey" by George Michael (I can't decide which is worse)
1989: "Girl, I'm Gonna Miss You" by Milli Vanilli


For the decade, I'm going to name:
-- "Girl, I'm Gonna Miss You" by Milli Vanilla as the worst monthly #1
-- 1982 the worst year of #1 monthly hits
-- 1983 the best year of #1 monthly hits


1982 was grim. "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, "Ebony & Ivory" by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago, and "It's Raining Again" by Supertramp. All great artists, all truly meh songs. But I won't be surprised if 1988 or 1989 get more votes as the worst year.

Even though I didn't do "Best" songs yet, holy shit, I didn't want to pick a single song from 1983 as a worst. Because every one has aged immaculately. That's why it's already my best year. That year was ripping shreds. Incredible songs.

It's also impossible for me not to notice that despite me being a Beatles superfan I am indifferent to almost every major hit any of the Beatles member's had as individual artists in the 1980's (whether in this video or otherwise). The only one I like is "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, but it was in 1983, and the other songs in that list were all better despite Michael Jackson going into God mode trying to carry an otherwise mediocre #1 with his chorus vocals.
 
Last edited:
In case you missed this from YouTube comment section:

ARTISTS WITH MOST SONGS IN THE VIDEO
  • 19 SONGS = Madonna
  • 16 SONGS = Michael Jackson
  • 14 SONGS = Mariah Carey
  • 13 SONGS = Rihanna
  • 9 SONGS = Britney Spears; Eminem
  • 8 SONGS = Beyonce; Lady Gaga; Bruno Mars
  • 7 SONGS = The Black Eyed Peas; Katy Perry; Ariana Grande; Justin Bieber
  • 6 SONGS = Maroon 5
  • 5 SONGS = George Michael; Whitney Houston ;Celine Dion; Christina Aguilera; Shakira; Taylor Swift; The Weeknd; Drake
 
1980

Worst - Xanadu, nobody would buy shit like this anymore.

Best - Upside down - You could release this one today and it'd still sound fresh.

1981

Worst - Jessie's girl I can't believe was ever popular, instantly forgettable bland pop rock.

Best - Under pressure - tough decision between that and Phil Collins but the beat is timeless.

1982

Worst - Ebony and Ivory is an absolutely terrible song.

Best - Tainted love pretty comfortably.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,760
Messages
55,305,276
Members
174,729
Latest member
huberston

Share this page

Back
Top