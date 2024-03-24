The Most Popular Song Each Month since Jan. 1980

Spoiler: Template 1980:

1981:

1982:

1983:

1984:

1985:

1986:

1987:

1988:

1989:

1990:

1991:

1992:

1993:

1994:

1995:

1996:

1997:

1998:

1999:

2000:

2001:

2002:

2003:

2004:

2005:

2006:

2007:

2008:

2009:

2010:

2011:

2012:

2013:

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

2019:

2020:

2021:

2022:

2023:

WORST

1982

1983

"Girl, I'm Gonna Miss You" by Milli Vanilli

I propose a game. Everyone post the song for each year they think has aged the worst, and which has aged the best.I'll post a template in this spoiler so that you can copy/paste to save you some time. Don't have to do the whole thing. Just a decade is fine. I'll try doing it all in parts, myself.1980: "Coming Up" by Paul McCartney1981: "Woman" by John Lennon: "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago: "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney ft. Michael Jackson1984: "Self Control" by Laura Branigan1985: "We are the World" by U.S.A. for Africa1986: "That's What Friends are For" by Dionne Warwick & Friends1987: "Alone" by Heart1988: "One More Try" or "Monkey" by George Michael (I can't decide which is worse)1989:For the decade, I'm going to name:-- "Girl, I'm Gonna Miss You" by Milli Vanilla as the worst monthly #1-- 1982 the worst year of #1 monthly hits-- 1983 the best year of #1 monthly hits1982 was grim. "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, "Ebony & Ivory" by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" by Chicago, and "It's Raining Again" by Supertramp. All great artists, all truly meh songs. But I won't be surprised if 1988 or 1989 get more votes as the worst year.Even though I didn't do "Best" songs yet, holy shit, I didn't want to pick a single song from 1983 as a worst. Because every one has aged immaculately. That's why it's already my best year. That year was ripping shreds. Incredible songs.It's also impossible for me not to notice that despite me being a Beatles superfan I am indifferent to almost every major hit any of the Beatles member's had as individual artists in the 1980's (whether in this video or otherwise). The only one I like is "Say Say Say" by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, but it was in 1983, and the other songs in that list were all better despite Michael Jackson going into God mode trying to carry an otherwise mediocre #1 with his chorus vocals.