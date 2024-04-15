The remix, cover and anti music snob thread

mixmastermo
Long story short I am very open minded when it comes to music. I have some friends that have some very strong opinions on covers and remixes- they basically hate them or outright refuse to listen to them out of principle.
I'm more of the mindset that good music is good music.
FOR EXAMPLE today I discovered Pendulum covered a Taylor Swift song. Now I love metal and I love drum and bass so naturally I love Pendulum. I can get into some pop music, but it's not really my genre, although there are exceptions.
Some people I know won't listen to anything associated with pop music, and it's annoying as hell when I try to share something I discovered that I think they'll actually like.
Here's the song I am currently obsessed with
About a year ago I discovered a dnb remix of an Ed Sheeran song. I don't really like Ed Sheeran and I think the original version of this song is crap.. but THIS IS AWESOME
