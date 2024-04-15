The remix, cover and anti music snob thread

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,132
Reaction score
6,742
Long story short I am very open minded when it comes to music. I have some friends that have some very strong opinions on covers and remixes- they basically hate them or outright refuse to listen to them out of principle.

I'm more of the mindset that good music is good music.

FOR EXAMPLE today I discovered Pendulum covered a Taylor Swift song. Now I love metal and I love drum and bass so naturally I love Pendulum. I can get into some pop music, but it's not really my genre, although there are exceptions.

Some people I know won't listen to anything associated with pop music, and it's annoying as hell when I try to share something I discovered that I think they'll actually like.

Here's the song I am currently obsessed with



About a year ago I discovered a dnb remix of an Ed Sheeran song. I don't really like Ed Sheeran and I think the original version of this song is crap.. but THIS IS AWESOME

 
Last edited:
I remember buying this cd single and ended up liking this remix more than the original cover version

 
mixmastermo said:
Long story short I am very open minded when it comes to music. I have some friends that have some very strong opinions on covers and remixes- they basically hate them or outright refuse to listen to them out of principle.

I'm more of the mindset that good music is good music.

FOR EXAMPLE today I discovered Pendulum covered a Taylor Swift song. Now I love metal and I love drum and bass so naturally I love Pendulum. I can get into some pop music, but it's not really my genre, although there are exceptions.

Some people I know won't listen to anything associated with pop music, and it's annoying as hell when I try to share something I discovered that I think they'll actually like.

Here's the song I am currently obsessed with



About a year ago I discovered a dnb remix of an Ed Sheeran song. I don't really like Ed Sheeran and I think the original version of this song is crap.. but THIS IS AWESOME

Click to expand...


Netsky is great...I like some of Pendulum's stuff as well. The UKF channels are my 'go to' for drum and bass. I have very eclectic tastes in music too, so I can certainly appreciate *good* pop music (tbh, a favourite album from last year was Lana Del Rey's latest lol).

Since you're a d'n'b fan, a few remixes off the top of my head of pop, R&B/soul, and orchestral tracks:

I've posted this before...but IMHO, it may be the finest d'n'b remix of all time (and it took almost 10 years, but it finally got licensed last year)...Birdy - Wings (Nu:Logic remix):



A very chill d'n'b remix of Bobby Womack's Across 110th Street (people may remember the 1973 original from Jackie Brown and American Gangster):




S.P.Y. - By Your Side...intertwines Danny Elfman - Salvation (from Terminator Salvation) and Annette Taylor - Faith:




And of course High Contrast has done a ton of d'n'b remixes of pop and dance stuff over the years (Adele - Hometown Glory...London Grammar - Strong...Utah Saints - Something Good...Duke Dumont - I Got U...Laidback Luke and Robyn S - Show Me Love...Basement Jaxx - Hey U...and many more).

Outside of d'n'b, we could have another monster thread of covers...Johnny Cash's cover of NIN - Hurt is probably one of the bet...in terms of a departure from the original, BiGod 20's cover of Madonna - Like A Prayer always comes to mind.
 
MRT said:
Netsky is great...I like some of Pendulum's stuff as well. The UKF channels are my 'go to' for drum and bass. I have very eclectic tastes in music too, so I can certainly appreciate *good* pop music (tbh, a favourite album from last year was Lana Del Rey's latest lol).

Since you're a d'n'b fan, a few remixes off the top of my head of pop, R&B/soul, and orchestral tracks:

I've posted this before...but IMHO, it may be the finest d'n'b remix of all time (and it took almost 10 years, but it finally got licensed last year)...Birdy - Wings (Nu:Logic remix):



A very chill d'n'b remix of Bobby Womack's Across 110th Street (people may remember the 1973 original from Jackie Brown and American Gangster):




S.P.Y. - By Your Side...intertwines Danny Elfman - Salvation (from Terminator Salvation) and Annette Taylor - Faith:




And of course High Contrast has done a ton of d'n'b remixes of pop and dance stuff over the years (Adele - Hometown Glory...London Grammar - Strong...Utah Saints - Something Good...Duke Dumont - I Got U...Laidback Luke and Robyn S - Show Me Love...Basement Jaxx - Hey U...and many more).

Outside of d'n'b, we could have another monster thread of covers...Johnny Cash's cover of NIN - Hurt is probably one of the bet...in terms of a departure from the original, BiGod 20's cover of Madonna - Like A Prayer always comes to mind.
Click to expand...

Thanks for sharing! I had actually heard the first and 3rd track you posted, not the 2nd.

Did you check out that weeknd remix I put in my 2nd post? It doesn't have an official release, but I heard Fred V drop it during one of his sets and it was just too perfect.

And uh... this is the monster cover thread. Not limited to dnb. :) I already posted some other stuff.

You might appreciate this



Then there's always the iconic...



These guys made a career out of punk covers of popular music

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kratos94
Guitar Players: What do you guitar(s) do you use and what music?
Replies
10
Views
423
Bluesbreaker
Bluesbreaker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,650
Messages
55,432,100
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top