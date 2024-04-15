The remix, cover and anti music snob thread

Netsky is great...I like some of Pendulum's stuff as well. The UKF channels are my 'go to' for drum and bass. I have very eclectic tastes in music too, so I can certainly appreciate *good* pop music (tbh, a favourite album from last year was Lana Del Rey's latest lol).



Since you're a d'n'b fan, a few remixes off the top of my head of pop, R&B/soul, and orchestral tracks:



I've posted this before...but IMHO, it may be the finest d'n'b remix of all time (and it took almost 10 years, but it finally got licensed last year)...Birdy - Wings (Nu:Logic remix):







A very chill d'n'b remix of Bobby Womack's Across 110th Street (people may remember the 1973 original from Jackie Brown and American Gangster):









S.P.Y. - By Your Side...intertwines Danny Elfman - Salvation (from Terminator Salvation) and Annette Taylor - Faith:









And of course High Contrast has done a ton of d'n'b remixes of pop and dance stuff over the years (Adele - Hometown Glory...London Grammar - Strong...Utah Saints - Something Good...Duke Dumont - I Got U...Laidback Luke and Robyn S - Show Me Love...Basement Jaxx - Hey U...and many more).



Outside of d'n'b, we could have another monster thread of covers...Johnny Cash's cover of NIN - Hurt is probably one of the bet...in terms of a departure from the original, BiGod 20's cover of Madonna - Like A Prayer always comes to mind.