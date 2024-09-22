The Most Insufferable MMA Voice?

Which MMA Analyst, Ex-Fighter has THE MOST **Insufferable Voice**?

  • Michael Bisbing

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Henry Cejudo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Cormier

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Dominick Cruz

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Dan Hardy

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Dimitrius Johnson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chael Sonnen

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • Din Thomas

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Anthony Smith

    Votes: 3 21.4%
It's actually very cool that ex-MMA fighters get to continue their career as analysts. By all rights, they should.

That said, some ex-MMA fighters are very interesting to listen to — while some are absolutely insufferable.

Whom do you rate to be the most insufferable MMA analyst?

For me, Chael Sonnen has the most insufferable voice in all of MMA history: strident, urgent, utterly annoying him.

Henry Cejudo is a very close second: base, dripping with ego, stupid.

Conversely, ...

People can rag on Daniel Cormier, but he has a great speaking voice, and he doesn't get credit for a lot of absolutely insightful comments that he makes.

This Bisping is polarizing, but he can be entertaining.

The rest are meh, IMO

What are your ratings?
 
Iroh said:
None of them have an insufferable voice to me, but some do say some dumb things while commentating.
Really?

His Chael Sonnen ever spoken in a normal voice?

Answer = no.

Screaming, strident, loud, always over-emphasizing everything.

Just my opinion
 
Cruz and Cejudo would be the bottom two imo. Edit: Smith gets thrown in there.

But the combination of Rogan and DC is the worst. I hate when they're together and get in their dumb dad energy.
 
100% agree that Chael's voice in insufferable. Those who voted Anthony Smith I suspect are judging what he says with his voice. Chael could tell you you are the best in the world, handsome and smart and you just won $1,000,000 from the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes and it would still be annoying.
 
