The Most Insufferable MMA Voice?

It's actually very cool that ex-MMA fighters get to continue their career as analysts. By all rights, they should.



That said, some ex-MMA fighters are very interesting to listen to — while some are absolutely insufferable.



Whom do you rate to be the most insufferable MMA analyst?



For me, Chael Sonnen has the most insufferable voice in all of MMA history: strident, urgent, utterly annoying him.



Henry Cejudo is a very close second: base, dripping with ego, stupid.



Conversely, ...



People can rag on Daniel Cormier, but he has a great speaking voice, and he doesn't get credit for a lot of absolutely insightful comments that he makes.



This Bisping is polarizing, but he can be entertaining.



The rest are meh, IMO



What are your ratings?