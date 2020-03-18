The MilkMan Delivers: The Road to 40

Previous log: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-milkman-delivers-beyond.3130645/

The above long running log became inconsistent, full of injuries and excuses. I figured it's time for a fresh start in the final year of my 30's, looking at the very least to get the consistency going again into my 40's anything else is a welcome bonus.

Previous 1RMs:
SOHP: 85kg
Deadlift: 222.5kg
Bench Press: 130kg
Squat: 200kg

To get this going again I will be starting back with my old favourite 5/3/1.

Training maxes:
Overhead Press: 55kg
Deadlift: 160kg
Bench Press: 87.5kg
Squat: 140kg

5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 1, Day 1

Overhead Press

Warmup
20kg x 5
30kg x 5
35kg x 5

5/3/1
37.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5
47.5kg x 10

First Set Last
37.5kg x 3 sets of 10 reps
37.5kg x 2 sets of 5 reps

Squat
60kg 5
80kg x 5
92.5kg x 3 sets of 5 reps
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 1, Day 2

Bench Press

Warmup
20kg x 5
40kg x 5
50kg x 3

5/3/1
57.5kg x 5
67.5kg x 5
75kg x 10

First Set Last
57.5kg x 5
57.5kg x 5
57.5kg x 5
57.5kg x 5
57.5kg x 5
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 1, Day 3

Squat

Warmup
20kg x 5
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5

5/3/1
92.5kg x 5
105kg x 5
120kg x 10

Joker Set
125kg x 5

First Set Last
92.5kg x 5
92.5kg x 5
92.5kg x 5
92.5kg x 5
92.5kg x 5
 
Good luck man. I'm hitting 40 in 3.5 months. I know 40 is still young, but for me it's the responsibilities and priorities that can make it so hard to train the way I want
 
boingyman said:
Good luck man. I'm hitting 40 in 3.5 months. I know 40 is still young, but for me it's the responsibilities and priorities that can make it so hard to train the way I want
Click to expand...
Thank you, we can do it! I've previously checked your log, good work in there, keep it up!
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 1, Day 4

Deadlift

Warmup
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5
90kg x 3
90kg x 3

5/3/1
105kg x 5
120kg x 5
137.5kg x 8

First Set Last
105kg x 5
105kg x 5
105kg x 5
105kg x 5
105kg x 5

Barbell Curls
14kg x 15
14kg x 15
19kg x 12
19kg x 12
24kg x 10

Front Plate Raises
5kg plate x 3 sets of 15 reps

That's week 1 done. I'm happy that I was able to remain consistent for the first week at least!
Plan to get some walking in this evening when my girlfriend gets home from work.
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 2, Day 1

Overhead Press

Warmup
20kg x 5
25kg x 5
30kg x 3
35kg x 3

5/3/1
40kg x 3
45kg x 3
50kg x 7

First Set Last
40kg x 5
40kg x 5
40kg x 5
40kg x 5
40kg x 5

Dips
3 sets of 20 reps

Overhead Tricep Extension with Kettlebell
 
26th March: 5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 2, Day 2

Squat

Warmup
20kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5

5/3/1
90kg x 3
112.5kg x 3
127.5kg x 6

Joker Sets
132.5kg x 3

First Set Last
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5

Barbell curls
30kg x 7
30kg x 7
30kg x 7
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 2, Day 3

Bench Press

Warmup
20kg X 5
40kg X 5
60kg X 3

5/3/1
62.5kg X 3
70kg X 3
80kg X 8

Joker Sets
85kg X 3

First Set Last
62.5kg X 5
62.5kg X 5
62.5kg X 5
62.5kg X 5
62.5kg X 5

Started snowing (I train outside) so called it there for some lunch, may head back out later if the weather improves.
 
Squat

20kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
100kg x 5
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 2, Day 4

Deadlift

Warmup
60kg x 5
80kg x 5
100kg x 3

5/3/1
112.5kg x 3
130kg x 3
145kg x 7

Joker Set
150kg x 3

First Set Last
112.5kg x 5
112.5kg x 5
112.5kg x 5

Band Pullaparts
5 sets of 25 reps

Second week done. Will rest tomorrow, then start week three on Wednesday before work.
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 3, Day 1

Overhead Press

Warmup
20kg x 5
20kg x 5
30kg x 5
30kg x 5
35kg x 5
40kg x 5

5/3/1
42.5kg x 5
47.5kg x 3
52.5kg x 5

Joker Sets
57.5kg x 1
60kg x 1

First Set Last
42.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5

Bodyweight: 98.6kg - this needs to be addressed.
 
I like that you are adding the joker sets and first set last for added back off volume. I think it will pay off over time. Are you pushing your last sets of 531 to RPE 10? or leaving some in reserve?
 
boingyman said:
I like that you are adding the joker sets and first set last for added back off volume. I think it will pay off over time. Are you pushing your last sets of 531 to RPE 10? or leaving some in reserve?
Click to expand...
Hi mate, I've used this before before I got all banged up and it seemed to work relatively well. I'm leaving a little in the tank on my last set, the last reps are a struggle, but without much form breakdown. Just taking it slow and steady, definitely don't want to get injured again.
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 3, Day 2

Squat

Warmup
20kg X 5
60kg X 5
80kg X 5
100kg X 3

5/3/1
105kg X 5
120kg X 3
135kg X 6

Joker Sets
140kg X 1
150kg X 1

First Set Last
105kg X 5
105kg X 5
105kg X 5
105kg X 5
105kg X 5
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 3, Day 3

Bench Press

Warmup
20kg x 5
40kg x 5
60kg x 5

5/3/1
67.5kg x 5
75kg x 3
85kg x 6

Joker Sets
90kg x 1
90kg x 1
95kg x 1
95kg x 1

First Set Last
67.5kg x 5
67.5kg x 5
67.5kg x 5
67.5kg x 5
67.5kg x 5

Squat
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5
90kg x 5
100kg x 2
110kg x 2
120kg x 1
130kg x 1
130kg x 1
135kg x 1
135kg x 1

Bodyweight 97.2kg so over a kilo down from Wednesday. Have been applying a 16:8 intermittent fasting schedule, which definitely helps rein me in whilst I'm working nights.
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 3, Day 4

Deadlift

Warmup
60kg x 5
60kg x 5
80kg x 5
80kg x 5
100kg x 5

5/3/1
120kg x 5
137.5kg x 3
152.5kg x 6

Joker Sets
160kg x 1

First Set Last
120kg x 5
120kg x 5
120kg x 5

Here ends week 3. So far, so good.
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 4, Day 1

Overhead Press

Warmup
20kg X 10
25kg X 10
30kg X 5
35kg X 5

5/3/1
37.5kg X 5
40kg X 5
50kg X 7

Joker Sets
52.5kg X 5

First Set Last
37.5kg X 5
37.5kg X 5
37.5kg X 5
37.5kg X 5
37.5kg X 5

Barbell curls
20kg X 15
20kg X 15
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 4, Day 2

Squat

Warmup
60kg X 5
80kg X 5
90kg X 5

5/3/1
95kg X 5
110kg X 5
125kg X 6

First Set Last
95kg X 5
95kg X 5
95kg X 5
95kg X 5
95kg X 5
 
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 4, Day 3

Bench Press

Warmup
20kg X 5
40kg X 5
55kg X 5

5/3/1
60kg X 5
67.5kg X 5
77.5kg X 11

Joker Set
82.5kg X 5

First Set Last
60kg X 5
60kg X 5
60kg X 5
60kg X 5
60kg X 5

Band pullaparts
 
