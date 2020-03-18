The MilkMan Delivers: The Road to 40

MilkManUK
Previous log: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-milkman-delivers-beyond.3130645/
The above long running log became inconsistent, full of injuries and excuses. I figured it's time for a fresh start in the final year of my 30's, looking at the very least to get the consistency going again into my 40's anything else is a welcome bonus.
Previous 1RMs:
SOHP: 85kg
Deadlift: 222.5kg
Bench Press: 130kg
Squat: 200kg
To get this going again I will be starting back with my old favourite 5/3/1.
Training maxes:
Overhead Press: 55kg
Deadlift: 160kg
Bench Press: 87.5kg
Squat: 140kg
5/3/1 Cycle 1, Week 1, Day 1
Overhead Press
Warmup
20kg x 5
30kg x 5
35kg x 5
5/3/1
37.5kg x 5
42.5kg x 5
47.5kg x 10
First Set Last
37.5kg x 3 sets of 10 reps
37.5kg x 2 sets of 5 reps
Squat
60kg 5
80kg x 5
92.5kg x 3 sets of 5 reps
